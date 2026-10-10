Deion Sanders’ GF Karrueche Tran Turns Emotional Over Unexpected Gesture From Sanders Family Member: “Called Me…”

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran have been together for some time now, and it is clear that she has become a part of their family. Karrueche Tran recently shared an emotional reaction after receiving a cute surprise gesture from Snow, giving fans a glimpse into how well she has blended in with the Sanders family.

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“Snow tapped my leg today and called me ‘grandma’ lmao,” Tran posted a story on her Instagram on October 10.

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Deion Sanders’ children and grandchildren are very important parts of his life. But his relationship with his first and only grandchild, Snow, is a bit more special. The two share the same birthday, so eventually, he loves him more. Seeing that Snow calling Tran Grandma already hints towards how serious their relationship is growing.

Even when their relationship was just rumours, Tran went viral with a heartwarming video featuring her and Snow dancing together. His mother, Deiondra Sanders, posted the video from her baby’s account with the caption, “Lil Grandma“.

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Since then, their bond has strengthened with time. In a video posted by Well Off Media in April, Snow was visiting with his mother at his grandad’s ranch. Tran leaned in to give Snow a warm hug, as she said, “I missed you.”

Later in the vlog, Baby Snow was all dressed in a stylish matching dinosaur toddler outfit and playfully held up a dinosaur toy toward Tran and took her to show her his toy collection. Tran was fully engaged with the toddler while Deion Sanders stood nearby watching the sweet exchange.

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During the family fishing trip on the ranch, they even held hands while they gazed at some swans. She was even holding him in her arms before they took on their fishing adventure.

It was a quick transition of Tran from being a dating rumour to being a frequent face in every family outing. It is not just Snow, but all the Sanders children have become close to her. Shilo and Tran share a very playful relationship, and they pull each other’s leg most of the time.

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During a family Christmas gathering, a viral video showed Shilo thanking Tran for a gift, to which she playfully responded by calling him “stepson”. Shilo frequently teases Deion about how much Tran spoils the family, jokingly calling his dad out for driving hours just to meet her parents or counting how many holiday gifts Tran sets up.

All these tiny details add up to a much larger picture. Family plays such a significant role in Sanders’ life; his partner becoming comfortable around his children and grandchildren is noteworthy.

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The age difference between the couple did raise a lot of questions at the beginning, but seeing her being there for Sanders during her cancer journey silenced it all. A Well Off Media vlog showed Tran standing emotionally by Sanders’ bedside. Tran supported him through his scary surgery after his bladder cancer diagnosis.

“She held me down. She kept me upright. And she kept me straight. Kept me positive,” Deion Sanders said to People.com. “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing. And my journey was tough. It was rough, but I kept moving. I didn’t stop; I kept going. I kept walking forward. And I kept testifying. I kept telling people how to get there and not to give up and not to give out, but how to make it.”

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After she was with him through this tough time, their relationship just got stronger. After a year of recovering fully, Coach Prime leaves no chance in acknowledging that she didn’t have to stay by his side through all of that. “I gave you your out,” he said, but she still stayed. However, Tran believes that it was God’s plan for the two to meet, and if she had left, it would just have been taking the easy way out.