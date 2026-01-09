Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Gives ‘Update’ After Unsettling Car Incident

For the past few hours, Karrueche Tran has been making headlines. But not for another public appearance with her boyfriend, Deion Sanders. This time, it’s for something fairly unusual. Someone left $116 on her car’s windshield out of nowhere. Caught completely off guard, Tran took to Instagram to share the news, thanked whoever left the dollars, and admitted she was confused by the whole situation.

“Update: There were no scratches on the car, and I wasn’t kidnapped lol. I took the $$ from the windshield and didn’t die from touching it. Still very confused, but hey blessings,” Karrueche wrote on her Instagram story.

Karrueche didn’t say where it happened or who might’ve done it. And that’s exactly what made the whole thing even more interesting. The mystery gift instantly sparked questions, with the biggest one being: Did it come from someone in the Sanders’ family? That theory, though, doesn’t quite add up. Coach Prime’s daughters, Deiondra and Shelomi, usually put their lovely gestures out in public, often sharing them on social media.

So, the idea of one of them secretly slipping Karrueche a gift feels pretty unlikely. What about Coach Prime’s sons, Shedeur, Shilo, or Deion Sanders Jr.? Same problem there. The Sanders boys are all about luxury and flashiness. Quietly leaving behind $116 just doesn’t sound like their vibe at all. Which leaves one last big name: Coach Prime himself. But even that feels impossible. When Deion Sanders shows appreciation, he goes big.

Remember the time when he drove two hours to Prosper, Texas, just to meet Karrueche’s parents over the holidays? Compared to that, $116 feels really less, to say the least. There’s also a much simpler explanation: someone may have just mistaken Karrueche Tran’s car for their own and accidentally left the cash on the windshield. So was it a secret gift, a random act of kindness, or just an honest mix-up? No one really knows.

Karrueche’s ‘authentic’ love for Coach Prime

Let’s just keep aside the speculation of Deion Sanders putting that $116 on Karrueche’s windshield. The couple has deeper and sweeter ways of showing their love for each other. On December 28, 2025, they cheered Shedeur Sanders as the Browns’ rookie quarterback notched his second pro win against the Steelers, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in a gritty victory. They were definitely exhausted after the long trip. But Karrueche quickly took to Instagram seeking fan tips for authentic miso soup on Instagram Stories the next day.

For people who don’t know, miso soup is a staple Japanese dish of fermented soybean paste in dashi broth, often with tofu, seaweed, and green onions. It demands precision for true authenticity. And Karrueche Tran’s public quest for “the best, most authentic” recipe underscores her cultural curiosity, perhaps nodding to her Vietnamese roots. Their bond, once secret, now shines publicly amid Deion’s cancer battles.

Tran stood tearfully by his side during bladder removal and a 16th surgery for blood clots in October. She even shows love to the family, dancing with grandson Snow in September and gifting Shilo Sanders a flashy Essentials hoodie at Christmas, playfully calling him her “stepson.” And even Deion reciprocates fiercely. Shilo’s viral Christmas vlog captured the shock at Dad’s two-hour drive to Tran’s parents in Prosper, Texas.