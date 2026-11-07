Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Opens Up on Motherhood at 38 while Pushing Back on External Pressure: “Figuring Out”

Motherhood comes with its own timeline, but not everyone is willing to let outside expectations dictate when that chapter should begin. Karrueche Tran, who is dating Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is making her stance clear as conversations around starting a family continue to follow her, choosing to focus on what feels right for her rather than giving in to the pressure. The actress opened up about motherhood and why she isn’t letting anyone else set the clock.

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“I would love to be a mother,” Tran said on The Pop Exchange Show on November 6. “I love kids, and I want to have one of my own. But I’m on the journey of figuring out if I can have kids. So, that’s the big issue right now. And you know what? I just want to say this: people comment because they’re always commenting. ‘You need to have a baby,’ and it’s like you don’t know what’s going on in my life. I want to have a kid, but I am figuring my business out, and there’s a potential possibility that I can’t even have kids.”

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“It always just made me think, ‘You guys don’t know what’s going on in my life. I’m trying to figure out what’s going on. ‘And that’s like a big thing that I’m going through right now, like being 38 and coming to the realization of if I’m going to have kids or not.”

Questions about having a baby have followed Tran since she started dating Coach Prime, but she confirmed it still might be a while before she makes this decision. They were first seen together publicly in early 2025 and have been together since. Tran has become a familiar face at Sanders’s family gatherings and is close with his children.

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However, Tran isn’t the only one bombarded with questions about having a baby; even Coach Prime had to answer this tricky one.

“I don’t have time for this,” Coach Prime said on The Pregame Network podcast. “And kids aren’t cheap. All y’all cost. Right now. I wasn’t talking about it earlier on. I don’t need another little punky Shilo. You think I want another Shilo? I don’t want to be a grandaddy going to pick up my baby.”

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Sanders has five kids and a grandkid. He has experience raising kids at different ages and stages. His children are grown, and some are still building their careers. Becoming a father again would mean starting another chapter of parenthood at 59.

Meanwhile, Tran said she is working out whether she can have children, and she still wants to. Alongside thinking about motherhood, Tran runs her own beauty and wellness brand, Ruechi Beauty, and co-hosts The Pop Exchange Show on YouTube.

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For now, Tran is staying on her own timeline. She runs her beauty brand, co-hosts a show, and works through a deeply personal question, and she has made clear that she will not let anyone else decide when the answer comes.