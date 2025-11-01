Deion Sanders’ Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Turns Heads in All Black

Remember Maggie Peterson in 3-Headed Shark Attack? Well, that’s Emmy-winning actress and fashion influencer Karrueche Tran. And she’s making waves once again, this time for her stunning appearance and bold fashion statement at the Variety event. With her self-care brand, Ruechi Beauty, thriving, her style is constantly evolving as well. Karrueche once again proved she knows exactly how to capture the moment, and fans can’t get enough of her latest look.

Now, Tran made a striking appearance at the Variety Power of Women event, turning heads in an all-black leather gown on the red carpet. She shared a photo dump from the night on Instagram with the caption,, “POWER OF WOMEN @variety.” She kept the look minimal, accessorizing it with silver rings and a bracelet, and a silver bag. She wore this custom black outfit from Norma Kamali, the makeup was by Christina Barras, her hair was done by Yuichi Ishida Hair, and her boots were from FWRD.

Well, this event is hosted by Variety and presented by Lifetime, which marks a yearly celebration for all women, reminding them to uplift each other. But with that message, fans can’t stop buzzing over her sleek look. As one fan said, “Gorg! Phoenix Maxwell/Marlon said, “That’s Mom!” Well, talk about someone who turns heads this effortlessly. But knowing Karrueche Tran’s background, this isn’t a surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karrueche ™ (@karrueche)

Before heading into films, Karrueche Tran began her career in the fashion industry, working as a personal shopper and stylist for Nordstrom from 2009 to 2012. After that, she transitioned into acting, which gave her a global presence. Her first impactful acting gig came in 2013 when she did the role of Vivian Johnson in the web series The Bay. This show ended in 2016, which gained her so much appreciation.

Karrueche Tran’s social media game is nothing short of impressive, boasting a massive following of 13.5 million on Instagram. Yet, despite her strong online presence, Tran stands out for her grace and discretion. She chooses to keep her personal life private, rarely sharing details about her relationship. Even during Deion Sanders Jr.’s cancer treatment, she remained a steady source of support behind the scenes.

Karrueche Tran’s outfit makes an instant impact

Talk about carrying a look with more beauty and grace. Karrueche Tran does it perfectly; it’s either making a statement with her brown leather cape on the Tron: Ares world premiere red carpet or giving off perfect beach vibes in her orange bikini. Tran knows how to make a headline. And that’s what connects her to the fans. As this fan can’t stop praising her: “Face card, hair, dress, energy 😍👍🏽”

Well, people say age is just a number, and Tran is a perfect example, for her bold looks and fresh style show perfectly that there’s no such thing as dressing according to your age. And that’s what makes her the prettiest person in the room. And this all-black outfit? It is something that fans just can’t stop talking about. Just like this one: “Beautiful 😍” Even this fan is on the same line, calling her “Natural Beauty.”

But this fan couldn’t get over Karrueche Tran’s last slide of the post, where she made a pose like a model, showing off her outfit and stunning style in the best possible way. And this comment perfectly captures the beauty behind her look: “The last slide, though.” Well, there’s no doubt that Tran knows how to make her every look seem like an event, and let’s hope we see more of her more often.