Deion Sanders Goes After Reggie Williams’ Son, A Week After Luring Cowboys Legend’s Son

Deion Sanders has always utilized his connections in the pros while making crucial decisions at Colorado. The relationship he formed during his legendary career helped him get Warren Sapp to improve the Buffs’ defense. And he has taken the same approach with recruiting. To secure Colorado’s future, Coach Prime just offered a 2029 WR commit, whose father played for the Jaguars in the NFL.

Rush Williams, a Katy Jordan High School prospect, expressed his excitement on social media after receiving the offer.

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“#BLESSED & motivated after a great conversation with @CoachHartCU, I have received an offer from the University of Colorado,” Rush Williams said on X. “God is Good 🙏🏾 I am excited to learn more about @CUBuffsFootball & build strong relationships with @DeionSanders and coaching staff 💛🖤 #GoldRush 💛”

His father, Reggie Williams, was picked with the 9th overall pick of the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Jaguars. Reggie didn’t go on to have a long career in the pros and retired in 2013. Now, his son is making noise in the same position.

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Rush Williams is already getting a lot of attention from top programs. Even though he is in his first year of high school, he has received 12 scholarship offers. At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds, he is already showing strong skills on the field.

During his freshman season, he has caught 21 passes for 237 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per catch, and has scored one touchdown. Because of his talent, teams such as Colorado, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Oregon, TCU, and Texas Tech recognized his potential and offered him scholarships. So, snatching him from other teams might not be that straightforward for Deion Sanders.

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One of the major threats to the Buffs is Texas A&M, which is already gaining a lot of early momentum in his recruitment. Even though his father played college football at Washington and later in the NFL from 2004 to 2008, Rush Williams says he is still getting a lot of support around him for Texas A&M.

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Many people in his life, including family, friends, and even neighbors who are Aggie alumni, keep encouraging him to take the school seriously. He has already visited Texas A&M several times, including during the summer and also for a game against Auburn.

Because of these visits and the strong local support, Texas A&M has become one of the early top schools in his recruitment. On top of that, their last year’s playoff berth and their NFL pipeline, which sent six players to the NFL this season, can make an even deeper impact.

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However, he is not the only NFL-tied player Deion Sanders is eying.

Deion Sanders is recruiting his old friend’s son

Almost 10 years after sharing a funny moment during a Super Bowl celebration, Deion Sanders has now given DeMarcus Ware Jr. a big football opportunity. Back in 2016, after DeMarcus Ware won his first Super Bowl, Sanders interviewed him on the field while Ware’s children played nearby. During the fun moment, Ware’s son accidentally hit himself in the face with the microphone, making Sanders laugh.

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Now, years later, that same little boy is becoming a football prospect himself. Ware Jr. has officially received a scholarship offer from the Buffs. Excited about the opportunity, Ware Jr. shared the news on Instagram and put up a perfect caption saying, ” #AGTG I’m blessed to receive my fourth offer from The University of Colorado! #skobuffs🦬”.

At 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, DeMarcus Ware Jr. is already showing a lot of talent on the football field. Coaches and scouts have been impressed by his speed, his ability to catch the ball cleanly, and his route-running. Because of his strong performances, he has already received scholarship offers from SMU, UTSA, Arkansas State, and now the Colorado Buffaloes.

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Even with top teams in contention, Deion Sanders relationship with Ware Jr.’s father can be of major value in his decision.