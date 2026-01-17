Deion Sanders Going Under the Radar for Transfer Portal Finally Finds Support From Colorado

Doubts are finally turning into appreciation for Deion Sanders. After a 3-9 season and more than 30 portal exits, Colorado’s turnaround seemed impossible. But Sanders flipped the script, adding around 35 players from the portal. That success is giving hope to Buffs insiders about the team’s future under Sanders.

“The portal is very different than what he dealt with at Jackson State and the portal that he had in building the 2023 or even the 24 team, right?” Colorado’s beat writer Brian Howell said on his podcast. “I think it’s different a little bit than what he had last year. I think they’re adjusting to it. What I when I look at this group right now, I think I like how they’ve adjusted to it from this year compared to last year.”

Deion Sanders has clearly adjusted to the new recruiting approach, as he now relies on the transfer portal, targeting players from lower-level schools rather than Power Four programs. This blueprint mirrors Curt Cignetti’s approach, as his move to rely more on production rather than potential helped them reach the championship game.

In the winter portal, Colorado added 23 transfer players from schools like Albany, Monmouth, Lafayette, New Mexico State, and North Dakota, filling up his team with experienced players. Sanders’ last three recruiting cycles leaned more on Power Four transfers, but this year, only 11 of his 35 transfers come from those conferences, including Notre Dame.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders squints into the sun prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1187.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441492

His recruits include standout performers like San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero, who led the nation in receiving yards per game in 2025. He is making sure that quality is what Colorado focuses on right now. In 2023 and 2024, Sanders brought 94 transfers vs. 26 high school recruits into the team. Whereas this year, he just signed 11 high school players, channeling his energy to get experienced players rather than blue-chippers.

That’s pretty evident in their transfer portal additions. The linebacker position got the most impressive players after losing Mantrez Walker, Shaun Myers, and Reginald Hughes to the portal. Deion Sanders brought in Texas transfer Liona Lefau, who brings in SEC toughness after totaling 138 tackles over three seasons. Then there’s Bowling Green standout Gideon Lampron, who earned Phil Steele All-American and first-team All-MAC selections.

Then he added wide receiver Danny Scudero from San Jose State, who posted 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 after losing Omarion Miller to the portal. Even the cornerback room got a major addition after DJ McKinney and Teon Parks moved to the portal. James Madison’s Justin Eaglin came in to stabilize the room.

With massive portal backing, Colorado gets more positive news.

Can Deion Sanders still move to the NFL?

Deion Sanders is diving deep into Colorado’s offseason responsibilities. With roster management and preparing players for the spring game, there’s no way he’s making his move to the NFL. But even if he has to take up the coaching role in the NFL, it would definitely be the Cleveland Browns.

He would only consider moving to the NFL if he were allowed to coach his son, Shedeur Sanders. And his longtime friend and former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones confirms the stance.

“I can see it happen. Me knowing Prime, it would have to be Cleveland,” Jones told TMZ. “He’s not going to go and coach against Shedeur—that’s first and foremost.”

Now, the Cleveland Browns are eagerly looking for Kevin Stefanski’s replacement; they have interviewed various coaches for the job, too, but Sanders’s name never came up on the list. On top of that, after a 3-9 season, his record at Colorado has gone to 16-21, which might not be that appealing.

Plus, he doesn’t hold any coaching experience at the NFL level, so taking another risky gamble when he already faced scrutiny for one last season is not a wise move. For now, Deion Sanders remains committed to Colorado and prepares for a better 2026 season.