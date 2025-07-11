Deion Sanders’ Grandson Takes Major Step at Life as Ex-Wife Carolyn Shares Emotional Update

Deion Sanders has never shied away from showing his love for his family. While the world knows him as Coach Prime, Sanders is just a grandpa to his grandson, Snow. He is the son of Deiondra Sanders and R&B musician Jacquees. The connection between Sanders and Snow runs deeper than blood, as they share the same birthday, August 9. When baby Snow was born last year, Sanders called him one of the greatest gifts life had given him.

If you’ve followed Sanders on social media, you’ve probably seen glimpses of Snow in his arms at games, smiling in family photos, or getting lovable captions. In May 2025, Sanders posted some pictures of Snow with a sweet caption, “Lord, thank you for my daughter for blessing me with my grandson SNOW. God, you’re incredible. I only know how to be a blessing, so SNOW has it coming.” He even joked about cutting Shilo Sanders’ trust fund just to spoil Snow.

But on Thursday, July 10, the moment got even more special. In an Instagram story posted by Deion’s ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, Snow hit one of life’s biggest milestones: his first steps. The video was short but heartwarming. Snow was dressed in a white onesie and stood up while his family was recording him. Carolyn captured the video with a huge smile behind the camera. The caption read, “Ce momma baby is taking steps.” It was a proud moment for the entire family.

Carolyn married Sanders in the early years of his career and has stayed quite close to the family even after their divorce. Just like everyone else, she loves her grandson too and tries to spend as much time as possible. Well, moments like these—first steps, first words—don’t repeat. They stay as a memory forever. The way she shared it on social media speaks volumes about the family members’ love for each other.

On the other hand, Snow’s mother, Deiondra, has been quite transparent about her motherhood journey. From high-risk pregnancy to postpartum depression. She’s been vocal about her experience on social media. Just a month ago, she tweeted on X, saying, “Postpartum is real. Praying for all the moms dealing with it. One day at a time. You got this.”

But this moment, her son taking his first step, with her mother recording it, and her whole family smiling at it, will be etched in her memories forever. Sanders, who’s currently away from his grandson, recovering, will be happy to see him growing every day.

Deion Sanders eyes new era at Colorado as Shedeur and Shilo find different paths

Coach Prime will be back in Boulder soon, but this time he’ll miss two important members: Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Both brothers played for Colorado, but now Shedeur has been drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and Shilo signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. What about Coach Prime now? Will he miss his sons? Sanders, being Sanders, is quite calm about it.

During an interview with Matt Barrie, Greg McElroy, and Brock Osweiler presented by ESPN College Football on July 9, Sanders revealed his real emotions about letting go of his sons from Colorado. “I’m going to love it,” he said. “Sometimes I’m going to sit down and think about it, but now I only have to be a coach. I don’t have to be the coach and the dad.”

Now, Coach Prime will have all his focus on his coaching career. What does Coach Prime look like without his kids in uniform? Confident, loud, and a little more coach than dad.