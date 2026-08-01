Deion Sanders’ Grandson Was Never Meant to Have “Sanders” as His Last Name, Daughter’s Ex-Fiancé Reveals

Deion Sanders’ eldest daughter, Deiondra, started a romantic relationship with pop singer Jacquees in 2023. No one knew at the time about the turbulence that would come just two years later. But beyond that public back-and-forth and the relationship drama also came a little blessing. Despite health complications, Deiondra became pregnant with Jacquees’s son.

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The news was unexpected yet extremely joyful since Deiondra suffered from fibroids and doctors had long ruled out her pregnancy. Her father, Deion Sanders, immediately called it a “miracle,” and coincidentally, he was born on Coach Prime’s birthday. The Buffs’ head coach announced his birth during a Colorado presser, and later his name, Snow, became public. While many still think Sanders chose that name, Jacquees refutes the claim.

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“He was always gonna have my last name. She just didn’t want him to be a junior,” Jacquees said on The Breakfast Club on July 29. “So when people was like, ‘Oh, Jacquees proposed so he can get Snow to get his last name,’ I was like, ‘Nah.’ He was never just gonna be a Sanders. That was never our plan. So I’m glad I finally said that. Because the internet, they’ll make up whatever they want to make up.

“As this boy got on his knee because he wanted the last name. I was like, “No, that was always established. I wanted him to be a junior, and she was like, “No.” That’s what it was. So I was like, I’ll name him Snow then. She was like, ‘Bet, let’s do it.'”

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Before Snow’s birth, Deiondra had four myomectomy surgeries to remove uterine fibroids. She also revealed that she suffered from a “shortened cervix” and required a cerclage. As a result, her post-pregnancy period was extremely difficult. She shared her journey after Snow’s birth.

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“WE MADE IT YALL🥹 Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies,” Deiondra shared on her Instagram.

During her C-section procedure, Jacquees was present by Deiondra’s side at the hospital. He also later shared photos from the hospital room that only showed a joyous atmosphere. Not just that, he also publicly celebrated Deiondra for enduring her high-risk pregnancy. But months after that, Jacquees’ engagement to Deiondra fell apart amid a high-profile drama.

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Jacquees opens up about fighting for his son, Snow

In February 2025, a public rift emerged in Deiondra and Jacquees’ relationship. The pop singer was involved in a music video with rapper Dej Loaf and posted photos from it on social media. Immediately, comments flooded in asking why Deiondra wasn’t on the set, and unexpectedly, she replied, “Because I wasn’t allowed.” Thereafter, the relationship spiraled into chaos and ended within a month.

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“Hardest part of fatherhood that nobody prepared me for is that you got to fight to be a father,” Jacquees said about the time after his split with Deiondra. “I had to fight to stay in my son’s life for real. I went and got my paperwork. Near put myself on child support just so I can have rules, so I can have my time. So I ain’t got to go through that. Like I want a stress-free life. I took it to the courts. When y’all was saying all that stuff on the internet, I’m like, eh, let’s just do it the adult way.”

After Jacquees’ split with Deiondra, she called out Jacquees’ family publicly for “not spending time” with their grandson and nephew. Later, the public feud intensified last April, when Jacquees claimed that Deiondra made co-parenting difficult. But now, it seems everything’s ‘water under the bridge.’ The pop singer revealed that he will celebrate Snow’s birthday with Deiondra in August and that he might be there with Coach Prime and others.