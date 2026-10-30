Deion Sanders’ Grandson’s “Horrible” Health Issue Forces Daughter to Raise Public Concern

A recent warning about a popular diaper brand prompted Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra Sanders, to revisit an experience that left her concerned for her young son. After seeing reports circulating online about parents allegedly reporting skin reactions, Deiondra decided to share a personal story with her followers.

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The discussion began when Deiondra reposted an Instagram Story referencing a survey that claimed consumers had reported skin reactions linked to Millie Moon diapers. The post stated, “Consumer Reports urges parents to stop using Millie Moon diapers after hundreds reported skin reactions.”

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The warning immediately struck a chord with Deiondra because it reminded her of an experience involving her son, Snow.

“Omg, yes,” Deiondra posted on October 29. “When someone used these on Snow, it caused him a horrible rash. Stay away.”

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By sharing the experience publicly, Deiondra appeared to be encouraging other parents to pay close attention to the products they use and to monitor any unusual reactions their children may experience.

Since welcoming Snow in 2024, Deiondra has regularly documented both the joys and challenges of motherhood on social media. She has often been candid about parenting struggles and has occasionally turned to her followers for advice when dealing with issues involving her son.

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One example came when she asked her followers on X for help establishing a sleep routine.

“I’ve tried to put Snow in his bed three times; he wakes up instantly. How did y’all transfer the baby to bed, and at what age? Please help,” she wrote.

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The post generated numerous responses from parents who shared their own experiences and suggestions.

Deiondra’s protective approach to parenting is perhaps unsurprising given the challenges she faced before Snow’s arrival. During her pregnancy, she openly discussed complications that included previous surgeries for uterine fibroids and concerns about the risks associated with carrying the pregnancy to term.

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Despite those obstacles, she ultimately welcomed Snow and has continued sharing aspects of motherhood with her audience. That openness helps explain why her latest comments about the diaper-related rash quickly drew attention among followers.

While Deiondra did not provide medical details regarding Snow’s reaction or discuss whether medical treatment was necessary, her message was clear: parents should remain attentive to how their children respond to products and consult appropriate medical professionals if concerns arise.