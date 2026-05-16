Deion Sanders Had to Contact Colorado DB’s Family After Seeing Son Shilo’s Trait in Him

There are certain players Deion Sanders doesn’t need three meetings to evaluate. One practice clip, one violent tackle in open space, one similarity with his son, and he’s already reaching for the phone. That’s what happened with new Colorado DB Naeten Mitchell.

“I remember seeing Naeten on film, and I said, call his mama ‘nem right now,'” Deion Sanders said during his appearance on The Morning Run Live.

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In college football, calling a player’s family that quickly is rare. Coaches usually take time, watch more tape, and build trust slowly. But here, Deion skipped steps. The moment he saw that fearless style, he treated Mitchell like someone already known, like family.

That’s him saying recruit him immediately and get the family on the line before somebody else does. One big reason is that Deion Sanders saw controlled violence similar to his son’s playing style. He saw the same hard-hitting, fearless style that made Shilo stand out every Saturday at Colorado.

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“He has the aggression of a Shilo,” he said. “I think he’s quicker. I think he’s faster, but he has that same type of aggression that’s unbelievable, but he’s mean, man. He’s tough.”

For Deion, this wasn’t just praise. It was recognition. He has seen this style work up close with his own son, so when he spotted it again, he trusted it immediately. That trust is why the recruitment moved so fast.

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Back in 2023, Shilo Sanders crowned himself the “Headache Gang CEO,” a nickname that came from his Jackson State days, which he proudly carried into Boulder with pride. After a controversial ejection against UCLA that season, he doubled down instead of apologizing.

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“I’m just one of those players that, I just try to have my presence felt when I’m on that field,” he said at the time. “I want to come in, and everybody knows where ‘Headache Gang’ is. So that’s how I play. I don’t really think I nееd to change.”

With that mindset, Shilo Sanders piled up 137 tackles with the Buffs and collected 99 solo stops across his college career. That’s why Naeten Mitchell becoming the next Shilo is crucial for Deion Sanders, who declared on Garrett Bush’s “Barbershop” podcast, “At Colorado, I want to win. I want to win it all. It ain’t no negotiation.”

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Naeten Mitchell arrives with proven production. During his three seasons with the Aggies, the New Mexico State transfer logged 102 total tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, and nine PBUs. But what turned heads was his 2025 season, where he recorded 93 tackles. That secured him Second Team All-CUSA honors. He led the conference and tied for fifth nationally with four forced fumbles.

Those numbers matter, but for Deion, stats only confirmed what he already felt on tape. The real decision came earlier, especially when he saw that same instinct Shilo plays with. So now, it’s up to the Colorado staff to unlock his ceiling.

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How will Deion Sanders’ staff unlock Naeten Mitchell?

With DC Chris Marve now taking over after Robert Livingston’s departure, Colorado is moving toward an ideal defensive structure for versatile DBs. The Buffs need flexibility. That’s Naeten Mitchell’s speciality. At his previous school, the Temple, Texas native moved around constantly. He made big plays as nickel, deep safety, and box defender.

Last season, Naeten Mitchell allowed only 19 receptions into his coverage area while also grabbing three interceptions, including two against Missouri State. Those numbers show both aggression and discipline. And as for tackling, he recorded four double-digit tackle games last season. That’s why Deion Sanders immediately saw traces of Shilo in his game.

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And to think Deion Sanders thinks Naeten Mitchell might even be quicker and faster. If he brings that same fearless style into games, Colorado, which has been listed among the teams whose stock has fallen after the spring game, won’t just have another defender; they’ll have someone who sets the tone, the same way Shilo once did.