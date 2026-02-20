Deion Sanders Hands Non-Negotiable Instruction for Colorado Players During Team Meeting

LA: Super Bowl LIX – Radio Row Deion Sanders speaks to members of the media on Radio Row at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 7, 2025. Super Bowl LIX will take place Sunday Feb. 9, 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA New Orleans New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Con Louisiana USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only

Deion Sanders isn’t taking chances anymore with the 2026 season. After a turbulent 3-9 season last year and losing more than 45 players to the portal, he wants more. In a recent meeting, Coach Prime made sure every player’s sole motive was to win every game with a passionate rant.

“So you mean to tell me the way you win is, do you do what? Word,” Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said on the Colorado Football YT channel. “The way you win, you do what? Word. To gain in or as if in a battle or a contest to be the victor. We win, fellas. That’s it. There is no other option.”

He took drastic steps to ensure his team remained disciplined by imposing fines on players. Being late in practice will result in a $500 fine for players. On the other hand, missing practice will cost them a $2,500 penalty. Colorado even has a $2,000 fine for skipping a meeting for a film session.

“We’re here to win. Do you understand?” Sanders continued his impassioned speech. “Everything we do, everything we talk about, everything we’re about, every meeting, every rep in the weight room, every lap of conditioning, everything we do, your education, your academics, the way you’re taught about life. We’re here to do one thing: to win.”

To make sure his team performs at its best level, he hired Sacramento State’s head coach, Brennan Marion, as the Buffs’ new offensive coordinator. This move came after the Buffs averaged 328.4 yards per game, which was 15th out of 16 teams in the Big 12. He even demoted Pat Shurmur to quarterback coach, taking away play-calling duties after the Utah game, and Sanders handed those responsibilities to tight end coach Brett Bartolone.

The demotion of veteran coach Pat Shurmur in favor of Bartolone signals Sanders’ impatience with the stagnant offense. His willingness to make bold, unconventional changes to turn things around proves he wants to win no matter what!

He stays focused on increasing discipline and integrity among the players. A clip shows him instructing players not to wear another team’s gear inside the facility, revealing divided loyalty and a lack of commitment.

Sanders is also changing his practice philosophy, implementing shorter, 1.5-hour high-intensity sessions to maximize focus and effort. This demand for maximum effort extends to roster construction. Here, Sanders has once again turned to the transfer portal to find high-impact players.

Likewise, Colorado focused more on the portal than on recruiting after a disappointing 2025 season. Deion Sanders added defensive lineman Santana Hopper from Tulane, who can make an immediate impact on the roster.

On top of that, Colorado will host a spring scrimmage against Fran Brown’s Syracuse Orange on April 11, which will give players not just a chance to show their impact but also lay the groundwork for their 2026 season. However, amidst this momentum, their recruiting took a major hit.

While Sanders is overhauling the current roster’s discipline and staff, building for the future has already hit a significant snag.

Deion Sanders’ team takes a major recruiting hit

Deion Sanders is coming off one of the worst seasons of his tenure in Boulder. To build a strong team, they are trying to bring in top recruits. Just when they kick-started their momentum, they took a massive hit. Their four-star offensive lineman target, Jackson Roper, who’s also the No. 1 prospect in Colorado for the 2027 class, narrowed his list to a top ten. Worst part? Colorado was not on the list.

His addition could have been a major boost to their class, as Roper brings both potential and production. He helped Cherry Creek win their 2025 Class 5A State Championship against Ralston Valley back in December. He also earned MaxPreps All-State First Team honors and Academic All-State recognition.

But for now, he has the top programs on the list, including Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Michigan, Georgia, USC, Miami, Alabama, and Nebraska. His top-ten list is composed entirely of perennial championship contenders, leaving the rebuilding Buffaloes on the outside looking in. Yet, Colorado’s offensive pipeline is strong despite a losing season, as left tackle Jordan Seaton stood out last year.

After this setback, it remains to be seen how Sanders will build on his lone commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.