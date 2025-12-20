Deion Sanders Has Already Replaced Marshall Faulk With Veteran Coach Boasting 11 Years of Experience – Report

Marshall Faulk’s departure from Colorado to become the head coach at Southern University left Deion Sanders with a critical vacancy on his coaching staff. For the second straight offseason, Colorado needed a new running backs coach. But this time, Sanders didn’t have to look far. After weeks of speculation and staff restructuring, Deion Sanders has finally found Faulk’s replacement.​

According to Colorado beat reporter Brian Howell, the Buffaloes have promoted Johnnie Mack to running backs coach. They are elevating him from his role as analyst and assistant running backs coach, where he spent the 2025 season. Mack came to CU last offseason specifically to work under Faulk and learn the position, making him the natural choice to step into the lead role after spending an entire season immersed in Sanders’ system. Colorado also announced that Sacramento State’s Kyle Wagner will join as an assistant running backs coach, giving the Buffaloes a two-man tandem to handle the position group moving forward.​

Faulk’s single season at Colorado was actually more successful than many realize, even though the Buffaloes finished with a disappointing 3-9 record overall. Colorado’s rushing offense made notable strides after struggling for two consecutive seasons to effectively move the ball on the ground. The Buffaloes wrapped up the 2025 season with 1,127 yards on designed runs that didn’t involve the quarterback, along with 10 rushing touchdowns.

That marked a significant improvement from previous years when Colorado’s ground game was nearly nonexistent. It forced the offense to rely almost entirely on Shedeur Sanders’ passing ability. Faulk’s departure to Southern opens up an opportunity for Mack to prove he can continue the progress Faulk started in Boulder.​

Johnnie Mack brings a unique background to the running backs coach position. He has played the position at Texas Tech before transitioning into coaching at multiple levels. His coaching resume spans 11 years and includes stops at Southeastern, Hawaii, Houston Baptist, East Central, and SMU. It gives him experience at different program levels and offensive systems before landing at Colorado.

It was speculated that if Sanders decided to promote from within (which he’s done previously with Gunnar White for offensive line and George Helow for defensive ends), Mack would be the leading candidate. And that’s exactly what happened. His familiarity with the current roster and year of preparation under Faulk made him the logical choice.

Sanders has already overhauled his offensive staff by hiring Brennan Marion as the new offensive coordinator. So elevating Mack provides some much-needed continuity during a period of transition. Now, spring practice is just months away. So, Mack will have the opportunity to prove he’s ready to lead his own position group and help Sanders build on Colorado’s 9-4 season from a year ago.​

An offensive overhaul

Deion Sanders is completely overhauling his offensive staff following the disastrous 3-9 season. Brett Bartolone, who served as Colorado’s interim play-caller for the final five games after Pat Shurmur was stripped of his duties, has officially left Boulder to become Nevada’s offensive coordinator.

Bartolone spent three seasons with Sanders. He was first at Jackson State as offensive coordinator in 2022, then at Colorado coaching wide receivers, before transitioning to tight ends and offensive pass game coordinator. His departure to Reno is yet another significant loss from Sanders’ staff. But the head coach already has Sacramento State’s Brennan Marion lined up for the offense.

Marion’s hiring shows a complete philosophical shift for Colorado’s offense. The 38-year-old brings a unique offensive system featuring unorthodox two-back formations. It is designed to create numerical advantages and tempo mismatches. Between promoting Johnnie Mack to running backs coach, hiring Marion as offensive coordinator, and losing Bartolone to Nevada, Sanders is essentially rebuilding his entire offensive infrastructure.