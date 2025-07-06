Deion Sanders Has Passed on His Legacy to All Children Except Shedeur Sanders

Ever since Deion Sanders’ prominence in the world of fame, we’ve known about his association with Nike. Back in 1992, Deion shook hands with Nike for a six-month, $250,000 deal. Cut to 33 years later, they are still pretty much in sync with each other. The iconic Nike partnership wasn’t just business; it was an identity. It’s no secret that Deion’s kids are big on shoes, especially the ones that carry their father’s legacy.

Recently, we saw the release of “Love Letter to Connie,” Air DT Max ’96, a special Nike edition that Deion dedicated to his mother. Naturally, it’s not that easy to get your hands on these shoes. They get out, and within seconds, they’re sold! You may not get special privileges even if you are close to Coach Prime. However, that doesn’t mean his children don’t have them, except one!

Let’s start with Deion Sanders Jr., the eldest son. He proudly flexed a pair of custom Nike shoes, DT Proto 92 PEs, inspired by his father’s iconic style. On July 5, he received the shoes, which went viral on YouTube after Well Off Media shared them. The sneaker reveal wasn’t just cool; it was a symbolic passing of the torch. He unboxed the shoes in which WO (Well Off) was carved on the back. Well Off Media is Deion Sanders Jr.’s media company that primarily covers behind-the-scenes footage of Deion Sanders’ coaching activities, family life, and other things.

Then came Shilo Sanders, who posted a live video on YouTube while having a conversation with his father. Last month, Shilo Sanders went undrafted but earned a shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While being in Tampa, Shilo requested custom-made cleats in team colors from his father. “I’ll get in touch with him this weekend, so you can let him know what color you want your stuff,” said Deion Sanders. But before hanging up the call, he sparked some controversy between Shedeur and Shilo by asking, “First of all, how come Shedeur has the Orange ones?”

That’s how the siblings’ rivalry started on the call. Shilo said, “Shedeur’s are fake. He gets them made, Shedeur gets them painted.” While Coach Prime continued instigating his younger son, Shilo didn’t give up. “No, I’m telling you, he gets his cleat paint. I’m telling you, your scratching me is gonna come out. I want the real one.” It was a fun conversation, which Deion must have enjoyed, hearing all the trash talk. After Shilo, Deion’s youngest child, Shelomi Sanders, shared a story on Instagram, showing her red and white colorway of Nike’s Air DT Max ’96. She tagged her father and captioned it, “Been waiting on these.”

The only person who didn’t get his hands on Coach Prime’s Nike shoes is Shedeur Sanders. The star QB of the Browns is missing. No Instagram reveal, no surprise moment caught on camera, and no Coach Prime one-liner promising a pair. Well, there’s also the possibility that Shedeur, given his high profile, might be working on something more significant with Nike. Since nothing is confirmed yet, the silence is loud.

Deion Sanders eyes return after a lengthy absence

It’s been a long and quiet few months in Boulder without Coach Prime. Since April 2025, Deion Sanders has been away from the Colorado Buffaloes, missing spring practices, summer football camps, and even a scheduled public appearance on June 8. Sanders has always carried a larger-than-life presence, but this time, his absence has sparked concerns.

When it started, many thought that it was a routine break and he would be back in a few weeks. But that never happened. Recently, Coach Prime came in for an interview with Asante Samuels, where he revealed his current health conditions, making it crystal clear. “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole other level. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I need this,” said Sanders. While he didn’t reveal his illness, he did provide the severity of it.

Though Sanders hasn’t given an official return date yet, there’s growing buzz that he’ll be back soon. For now, one thing is clear: Coach Prime is big on improvement, and a comeback is not that far away.