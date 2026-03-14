Deion Sanders, Having Lost 25 Lbs Fighting Cancer, Turns to Fans for Advice: “Help Please”

After battling through more than a dozen surgeries, Deion Sanders is tackling his next challenge: rebuilding his fitness. Having shed 25 pounds during his grueling fight with cancer, Deion Sanders is now crowdsourcing his recovery, asking fans for the best equipment to get back in shape.

“What’s the best Treadmill out now for walking? Help, please,” Deion Sanders wrote on his X account on March 14. Sanders has endured more than 14 surgeries in his career and has fought through each one. Going into the 2026 season, taking up walking seems to be a positive step. Not just for full recovery from his past ailments, but also to avoid any future issues, considering Coach Prime’s health history.

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The walking regimen will also fit right into Deion Sanders’ daily routine. Coach Prime is prioritizing ample sleep, hydration, and stretching to start his day. He follows it up with a rich, lean protein diet along with almonds and greens. Not just that, he is no longer chasing “shortcuts” but is now focusing on “building a foundation” that can fuel him throughout his life.

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“California almonds are a staple for me, baby,” Sanders said. “But it’s not just about the almonds. It’s about the MINDSET. Discipline in nutrition is discipline in life. I wake up with intention, I move my body, I fuel it right, and I protect my peace. That’s the routine. That’s the standard.”

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The Buffs’ head coach acknowledges the “toll” his coaching job can impose after his cancer recovery. But to navigate it, he also turned to faith, calling his “spirit stronger than ever.”

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Despite the changes in his lifestyle, navigating those four-hour games, practices, and team talks isn’t always easy. To tackle all of it, Coach Prime is building stamina since his surgery, and according to doctors, he is “doing better than the average person.”

Doctors presented an easier path of regular treatments that would have allowed him to keep his bladder, but Sanders opted for the more difficult, permanent solution of surgical removal.

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Coach Prime takes up a noble initiative after recovering from Cancer

Coach Prime has become an increasingly prominent epitome of resilience in the coaching world. Right from fighting blood clots to undergoing vascular surgery in 2024 to getting his bladder removed. Having seen the worst himself, he is extending the same resilience to others. The 58-year-old partnered with UCHealth, which focused on early cancer detection.

“You have to take care of the product. You’re the product,” Sanders told the crowd present at the event. “If you can’t take care of yourself, it ain’t gonna be no other thing. Every time you look in the mirror, say, ‘It’s my time. It’s my moment. Not to hide anymore, not to be afraid to talk about cancer, to talk about that fight.”

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Sanders has been brutally honest about every step he took in his cancer battle. He talked about the incontinence issues openly and even talked about using a portable toilet for urination. With UCHealth, Deion Sanders is contributing to immense efforts. The campaign focuses on screening, recovery, public messaging, and nutrition. In a sense, Coach Prime is taking his renewed focus on his health to a wider public, and that speaks to the values Sanders always tries to instill at Colorado.