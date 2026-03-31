Deion Sanders’ Health in Scrutiny Again; Spotted Wearing Medical IV

Colorado’s dismal 2025 season wasn’t just about the lack of execution on the field, but it was also tied to the head coach’s health battle. So when a recent spring practice photo surfaced online, showing something taped to Deion Sanders’ hand, the fans immediately braced for the worst.

“Any doctors/nurses out there able to tell me what this thing sticking in Coach Primes hand is?” a concerned fan wrote on X, posting a picture of Deion Sanders. “Praying it’s not anything new/serious.”

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That post stirred speculation as replies flooded in, and suddenly everyone had a theory. Some speculated it could be blood thinners, while others pointed to his history with circulation issues, clot-related procedures, and connected the dots. One user claimed they even ran it by their nurse sister, saying, “It’s an IV lead.”

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While the image sparked fears of relapse, Deion Sanders often partakes in routine fluid treatments. During a severe bout of illness ahead of the 2023 Washington State game, he relied on pre-game IV therapy just to stay on the sideline. The photo that surfaced online is probably one of those routine hydration treatments.

Now, none of that is confirmed. But when it comes to Deion Sanders, fans remember the surgeries, the limp, and the visible pain on the sideline. And they surely remember just how serious things got last season because behind the scenes of Colorado’s rough 2025 season, the head coach was fighting his own body.

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Fans are worried about last year repeating itself after Colorado finished with just three wins. The transfer portal class didn’t hit, and development stalled, and it’s mostly because Deion Sanders wasn’t fully there, at least not physically. He missed most of preseason camp while dealing with bladder cancer. And when he did return, he faced another trial.

In October, Deion Sanders had to undergo surgery again, this time to remove blood clots in his left leg. The procedure, an aspiration thrombectomy, targeted blocked arteries that had already caused significant damage over the years. It was serious enough that his own vascular surgeon, Don Jacobs, admitted he feared the worst while watching him coach through visible pain during a game in Fort Worth. At one point, amputation wasn’t off the table.

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And yet, days after surgery, Deion Sanders was back on the sideline as Colorado beat Iowa State 24-17, their final win of the season. That’s the part that defines him, the refusal to stay down, the mindset he adopted from his strong mother, Connie, who never took a day off while supporting him. But it also explains why even a small detail, like a possible IV, sets off alarms. There’s another side to the story, too.

Deion Sanders gives health update

Despite fans’ speculations, Deion Sanders sounds like a coach who believes the worst is behind him. On a March 22 appearance on Thee Pregame Network with Uncle Neely, he didn’t dodge questions about his health.

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“I’m energized to do what I know we’re capable of doing, and that’s winning,” he said. “I mean ‘winning winning,’ not just winning…not just getting bowl eligible but winning winning.”

Deion Sanders even leaned into his health journey, saying he “loves the moments” and “the journey.” He has been more active lately, walking around campus, engaging with players, and looking more mobile than he did during stretches of last season. He has also been clear about one thing.

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“It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I’m trying to compete at,” he said. “It’s hereditary. It is what it is. It’s nothing that I could have done to stop what’s transpiring, nothing that I could take, or something that I’m just not abiding by. It is what it is.”

But just eight days later, fans are igniting concern after seeing the IV lead. The concern is legitimate because if 2025 exposed anything, it’s how much this program depends on Deion Sanders’ presence.