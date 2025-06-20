Deion Sanders’ Health Scare Makes Travis Hunter Step Up; Eldest Son Confirms

For Deion Sanders, the Buffs are not just a team. They’re a family. These past two years at Boulder saw him develop a close relationship with the boys, one that went beyond just coach and player. For some, he is a father figure. Travis Hunter is one such player whose love for Coach Prime is evident. He is also supporting Sanders at a crucial time in his life, as he recuperates in Texas. Since he is away from Boulder to focus on his health, Sanders will always appreciate having some familiar faces from there.

Sanders’ health issues are still pretty under the radar. His sudden move to Texas definitely worried college football fans. During a chat on Asante Samuel’s podcast, Sanders mentioned that he’s lost 14 pounds, which is a bit concerning. His absence from Colorado’s summer camps has added to the anxiety among fans. Plus, his contract says he can’t be away during this crucial offseason. A lot of folks have been checking in on him as he navigates this tough time.

Travis Hunter is also stepping up by visiting his coach, showing just how much he cares. Hunter has made it clear that he sees Sanders as more than just a coach; he really views him as a father figure. Visuals of Travis Hunter at his coach’s Texas home are now doing the rounds.

A video showed Hunter out fishing with Sanders’ folks, including Deion Sanders Jr. One X user made a harmless jibe at the 2nd pick of the 2025 NFL draft, calling the Sanders estate his “other home” and the clan his “2nd family.” Bucky reposted the video, ending all doubt about the story. “Love that they remain close,” the account added afterwards. This proves once again that what Travis Hunter and Coach Prime have is beyond just a coach-player relationship. It’s special because Hunter’s father is currently away in prison, serving a 3-year sentence.

“It’s just an unbreakable son and father bond… I can’t even explain it enough, I love him so much and I know he loves me so much,” Hunter shared in an appearance for ESPN’s College GameDay last year. It’s not just a one-way road for this duo. The deep respect and warmth for each other are mutual. “I don’t know where I would be without him,” he told The Pivot Podcast. Travis Hunter wasn’t the only close person to visit Deion Sanders. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin also dropped by and shared an emotional yet heartwarming thought about his dear friend’s health.

Michael Irvin shared notes from his visit to Deion Sanders

In the 1990s, Irvin and Coach Prime—then Prime Time—were two of the biggest stars in the NFL. They sparred on the field, then joined each other from 1995-99 and won a Super Bowl. The two remain great friends to this day. Irvin went to check up on Sanders and spoke about it in a June 7 episode of his podcast. “Deion and his situation, it is so important to me not to ever in any way make him feel like I’ve violated his trust. So I was afraid that if I started talking, I might say too much. At the time, there were only a few people who knew what was going on with Deion,” the NFL vet admitted.

Everyone with knowledge of what Sanders is going through has refused to give out details, out of respect for his privacy. Irvin shared that Coach Prime was not in good condition when they met. “So when I got to Deion, he was talking like this (in whispering tone) and it felt like, you know, this is my boy, I battled with this dude, man. I know how strong this dude is,” he said. We still do not know what condition the HC is dealing with or whether or not it’s serious. But Irvin also said that Sanders is on the way to recovery.

“By the time I left, the last thing he said to me was, ‘Michael, man, look how I’m talking, man.’ Cuz he was sounding like this, (in Coach Prime’s regular voice), I swear before God he said, ‘Man, see what I told you, dude?’ When I left, we had laughed so much, he was talking just like I’m talking right now.” Summer camps are underway at Boulder, and Coach Prime’s absence is worrying. But, just like Sanders assured and based on Irvin’s updates, he will be back at Colorado soon after getting back his health. With loved ones like Irvin and Hunter around, Deion Sanders sure has a solid unit to back him up!