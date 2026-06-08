Deion Sanders’ Health Situation Has Changed Colorado Football as Insider Reveals Recruits’ Biggest Concern

Last Summer, Deion Sanders spent most of his time away from Colorado’s football facility, staying at his home in Texas, recovering from bladder cancer surgery. Even then, his older health issue of blood clots remained. Amid all this, the Buffs lost 45 players to the portal. But with his return, life in Colorado also seems to be back.

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So much so that 40 transfers joined and 14 committed to the 2027 class this year. Sanders is also out and about, keeping up with the various tasks of a head coach. But with yet another blood clot incident just last month, many are wondering just how long the 58-year-old can continue. Jack Carlough of Buffs Insider recently revealed the answer.

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“I don’t think health is an issue,” Carlough said on the Cover 3 podcast. “He’s always kind of going to be dealing with the blood clot stuff, it seems like. But yeah, I don’t think it’s going to limit his coaching.”

Considering that Sanders’ blood clot condition is hereditary, there is no way he can skip that. He had been facing this issue since his time at Jackson State as well. Apparently, his mother and two of his uncles suffered from the same condition, but when it comes to Coach Prime, he is certain it is not going to stop him.

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“It has nothing to do with me working in the level that I’m trying to compete at,” Sanders said last year. “It’s hereditary. It is what it is.”

However, the aggressive bladder cancer rerouted his plans. After getting diagnosed with it, he underwent surgery where the doctors completely removed his bladder and reconstructed his intestine to function as one. The recovery took time, but he is certainly back to give to the Buffs once again. Sanders is actively running the team’s workouts and rebuilding the program with discipline and strength. With that, players are returning to CU as well.

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“Last summer, he was in Texas pretty much the whole time, and I think that hurt CU a lot in the fall,” Carlough said. “Just not having his presence in Boulder and on the recruiting side of things. He wasn’t quite as involved, at least on the in-person side of stuff.

“Now that he’s actually in Boulder, I think that’s helped a lot with the recruiting stuff. Recruits want to know that he’s going to be here for the long term. Transfer guys want to know that he’s going to be here. I think that’s gonna help them.”

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx Zu ma-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

Colorado’s 2026 class ranks 15th in the Big 12, according to On3. They are 67th nationally. At this point, basically, every workout and visit matters. That’s a major concern for the recruits. Deion Sanders’ absence was clearly visible in the team’s performance as well as in recruiting. The team only has 20 commits in their 2026 recruiting class, and their record has dropped to just 3-9.

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He returned in August during preseason camp, but by then, half of the team’s preparation time was gone. But now that he is here with his team, Deion Sanders is making sure he puts in all his efforts to build a solid team. One of the prime examples of that is Safety Samari Howard committing to Colorado over Indiana and West Virginia just after the visit.

That’s exactly why recruits and players are worried about his presence. And a new update just adds more concern about it.

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Deion Sanders’ latest health update

Since the operation, Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated that he is cancer-free and remains fully committed to leading the Colorado Buffaloes. He has returned to his coaching duties and continues to play an active role in the program.

But Sanders’ health became the subject of renewed public attention after a post from Dr. Dawn Michael discussed his medical history. The post stated that Sanders had no known family history of bladder cancer and pointed out that he had previously received multiple COVID-19 vaccine doses, because of which this happened.

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Dr. Michael’s post cites Dr. Peter McCullough, who describes Sanders’ cancer as “turbo cancer” and argues that it is connected to COVID-19 vaccines. According to the post, this type of cancer is an aggressive form that appears suddenly and progresses rapidly.

What made things more complicated is that Dr. Michael’s post straight away says that although Sanders’ doctors declared him cancer-free after surgery, they have not tested the tumor for vaccine-related material, such as mRNA or spike protein. Sanders’ medical team has not publicly addressed these vaccine-related claims. For now, Sanders has continued to focus on football while receiving support from his family.