Deion Sanders Hires Church Pastor as New “Coach” After Serving as “Spiritual Advisor” For Years

Deion Sanders is leaving nothing to chance ahead of Colorado’s September 3 opener against Georgia Tech, blending sideline preparation with faith. In the latest move, Coach Prime has officially named Pastor E. Dewey Smith as the Buffaloes’ spiritual adviser and “Empowerment Coach.” Smith announced the move on X while sharing a video of his remarks to the team.

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“Let me challenge you. Sometimes we say stuff like let your haters be your motivators,” Smith said during his introductory speech to the Buffs before the season opener on September 2. “The problem with that is, it gives your haters too much power. They control your mind. Don’t spend your life and your energy tomorrow trying to prove to people you made the right decision. Trying to prove to people that you belong.”

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“Because no matter what you do, somebody’s going to have something to say. You can’t win with people. So instead of trying to prove people wrong, prove yourself right. So whether you’re the selected one, the rejected one, or the neglected one, you can be the elected one. And tomorrow, I want you to put your foot so far up there behind that they can taste the shoe polish from your cleats.”

While Smith uses the title “coach” in this spiritual and motivational context, his role does not involve traditional play-calling or an official, state-funded athletic coaching position on the university staff. Instead, he acts as a mentor, character builder, and chaplain to support the team’s personal and spiritual development. He travels with the Buffs, stands on the sidelines during game days, and leads prayers or delivers motivational speeches to the players.

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Coach Prime and Pastor E. Dewey Smith share a deep, 20-plus-year personal friendship and spiritual bond. Smith has frequently referred to Sanders as his best friend, while Sanders publicly calls Smith “my pastor, my brother, my friend.” The relationship began when Smith and Sanders were on a panel together.

“We exchanged pleasantries, and from that, we began a relationship. About 10 years ago, we really went deeper. He’s one of my— if not my best friend, now,” Smith told CBS News in 2023.

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It grew stronger after Deion Sanders took over the head coach role at Jackson State. During that time, Coach Prime also lost his personal pastor. In Smith, Deion Sanders had the perfect mentor to guide and, in his words, ‘check’ him.

That relationship continued when Sanders became the head coach at Colorado. During his first season, Smith was a fixture on the sidelines. Before games, the two men would have a ritual in which they walked the length of the field together to pray and worship. Sanders famously told Smith, “I do not want to play a game until you walk this field with me.”

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Beyond leading team prayers, Smith communicates with Sanders nearly every day. Coach Prime relies on him to talk through intense public scrutiny, controversies, and challenges in his private life. He used the NCAA loopholes for this hiring.

The NCAA strictly limits the number of official, on-field assistant coaches who can teach football strategy. However, teams may have an unlimited number of support staff or analysts.

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It’s not just Smith that Sanders has relied on to motivate his team. Before the 2025 season, Coach Prime got actor Denzel Washington, who is also a licensed minister, to talk to his roster.

The latest move comes as Colorado tries to bounce back from a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025. The preparations ahead of their season opener have focused on addressing the mental fortitude of the Colorado roster. Last week, Coach Prime discussed sleep routines with his players.