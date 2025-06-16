Deion Sanders Hit With Harsh Warning for 2025 as Kaidon Salter Receives Bittersweet News

Deion Sanders is steadily raising the records at Colorado. After going 4-8 in his debut season, he went 9-4 last year. But of course, the presence of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter contributed a huge part into why they were able to hit a bowl season. His QB son showcased his passing abilities with 4,134 yards and 37 TDs with a completion rate of 74%. Hunter was exceptional on both sides of the football and became the Heisman winner who later on went to be drafted as the second overall. Even so, the Buffs still had question marks in some areas. And the key playmakers are gone. And 2025 is shaping up to be the raw, gritty sequel with fewer stars and much more uncertainty.

On the June 15 episode of the Cover 3 Podcast, Buff Stampede’s Adam Munstertiger joined Budd Elliot to drop a reality check. And the vibes surrounding post-Shedeur Colorado weren’t immaculate. “I think it’s got to look a lot different than the 10 personnel looks with Shedeur Sanders having that accuracy and arm talent,” he said. “So you’re having to replace that and so it’s got to be a more balanced attack.” And that concern surrounding that balance stems from the Buffs’ dismal running game.

As Adam Munstertiger pointed out, “You can’t compete for championships if you have no running game and that really was the case for Colorado the last two years. Dead last in the FBS ranks in rushing offense the last two seasons.” And he’s not wrong. In 2023, the Buffs averaged a miserable 2.3 yards per carry and just 68.9 rushing yards per game. Last season saw no improvement. Deion Sanders’ team averaged 2.5 yards per carry and 65.2 rushing yards per game with 847 yards and 15 TDs on 341 rushing attempts. That’s bottom-of-the-barrel bad. They ranked 110th in EPA per rush and let Shedeur Sanders get sacked at a brutal 8% clip. The guy spent more time dodging defensive linemen than working through his progressions. So like the Buffs insider said, “You cannot have that happen again in 2025 and expect to achieve your goals.”

In 2024, OC Pat Shurmur schemed everything around Shedeur Sanders arms and Travis Hunter’s speed. It might’ve worked to some extent but now the WR room has been gutted. In addition to Hunter, Deion Sanders also lost LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard while leading rusher Isaiah Augustave hit the portal. They’re adding 11-personnel with tight end Zach Atkins to add some balance. As Munstertiger added, “You bring in Kaidon Salter, a quarterback transfer from Liberty, that is a true dual threat and I think that could just balance out your offense pretty quickly right there.” But is Shurmur really ready to leave his NFL roots behind and embrace the college game’s RPO-heavy, motion-based identity?

Can Kaidon Salter change the run game narrative for Deion Sanders?

There’s a new QB1 in Boulder in Kaidon Salter, the Liberty dual-threat dynamo. And So now it’s up to him and a patchwork RB room led by Simeon Price who had 3.1 yards per carry and FCS transfer DeKalon Taylor, who padded his stats with a 97-yard run last season. Deion Sanders also added Byron Leftwich who has come in as a consultant to aid Pat Shurmur in shifting to a more run-friendly scheme. He’s not Shedeur Sanders, but he might be what this offense needs.

Kaidon Salter passed for 2,876 yards and rushed for 579 yards last year. He also rushed for 1,089 yards the year before. The guy can flat-out move, and that alone should prevent another season of 10-pass-set misery from Pat Shurmur’s offense. Julian Lewis, the 5-star freshman phenom, is waiting in the wings, but Adam Munstertiger doesn’t see a path for him to beat out the vet yet. “It’s hard to envision a scenario in which he beats out Kaidon Salter,” he said. “Now I think he’s going to be the number two guy, and I think he’s going to push Kaidon Salter.” Still, others think the QB situation is going to be a tandem role.

It’s bittersweet for Kaidon Salter in the sense that while he’s hyped over Julian Lewis, he’s expected to let that run ability shine. If not, a lot of chatter will break loose and Deion Sanders could be questioned.