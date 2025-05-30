Deion Sanders Hits Back at ‘Sellout’ Accusations as He Flexes Millions in Business Deals

When Deion Sanders stepped into the coaching world, he didn’t just come to call plays- everyone does that. He came to change how coaches are perceived. For Colorado, Coach Prime’s heroics transcend all of his on-field exploits. He is their GM, their PR team, their mentor, and their voice that carries immense weight. His media and marketing exploits for the Buffs are well documented, as Colorado earned $343 million in media revenue in the 2023 season, increasing from just $87 million in 2022. And now? The head coach is showcasing his multimillion-dollar business deals, silencing his critics in the process.

Coach Prime is not just an epithet for Deion Sanders. Ever since he took over Colorado, the term has become synonymous with a multimillion-dollar brand giving competition to some of the NASDAQ-listed companies. For context, ever since he took over, Colorado’s online store sales went up by more than 2,500%, the social media accounts of the school have raked in followers continuously, and the Buffs’ Oregon game last year was one of the 25 most watched games in college football.

So, for people criticizing him for his outspoken and unbent persona, especially since the recent NFL draft. His achievements at Colorado will be an eye-opener. Take the recent case where Colin Cowherd blamed Deion Sanders for Shedeur’s draft snub. The analyst said, “I couldn’t understand why he’s dropping. What in the world is happening? Dad is happening.” He also sparred with Paul Finebaum, who dismissed Colorado as “irrelevant in the big picture of football.” But now, Deion Sanders has an apt reply to these criticisms.

Sanders posted a picture of his limited edition Nike shoes on Instagram, alongside a caption highlighting the scale of his commercial success. “They keep saying I’m a sellout, but they keep saying it’s about my shoes! We’ve sold out @blenders shades @blkandbold coffee, @redcon energy drinks, protein products @boostmobile phones, @californiaalmonds, @nike Coach Prime Apparel, @cubuffsfootball stadium & others, and there’s more to come. @abugarcia_fishing Rods & Reels coming soon & more with @tubi on its way. God is amazing!” But why the sellout accusations?

Deion Sanders came to Colorado on a $29.5 million contract that included a $12 million buyout. The sellout accusations stem from his move from Jackson State, an offer, many say, lured him from his promise. “He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have the right to be critical of that,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones told CNN. But Coach Prime is now giving a befitting reply, proving those criticisms are shortsighted.

The head coach’s influence is extending far beyond football. Several reports indicate that Sanders’ six home games in 2023 brought in $113.2 million in tourism, hospitality, and retail. Moreover, the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined had $93.9 million in direct economic impact on the city. Add to that a 20% surge in university applications and a 3.4% enrollment increase. You just have to agree that Coach Prime is a sensation. And yes, about his Nike shoes? They sold out in less than 10 minutes!

Deion Sanders, being a Hall of Fame NFL player and a legendary head coach, already had a legacy tied to Nike. Nike launched a sneaker to commemorate his bond with mom Connie, about which the head coach even posted on Instagram. Coach Prime captioned the post. “My Mama was and still is my WHY? All the way from Ft.Myers, Florida #239. She ain’t worked since 89!!! And u got the nerve to Hate, Hate on that.” The limited edition sneakers also sold out in less than 5 minutes. But wait, there’s more.

Several other sneakers were launched by Nike, dedicated to Coach Prime. There was a stylish high top and a black and golden high top amongst several others. These sneakers also went on sale by Nike, and guess what? They were sold out in less than 10 minutes. Coach Prime playfully boasted the feat to the ‘haters’. “They say I sold out! They had to be talking about my shoes. Sold out on SNKRS in less than 10 minutes.” The feat is huge.

Coach Prime is single-handedly transforming the Buffs program, and with his multimillion-dollar exploits? It’s benefiting the entire university and community. From players to students to the city of Boulder itself, everybody’s winning.