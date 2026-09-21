Deion Sanders Hurt Badly After Seeing True Colors Of His Athletes, Gives Locker Room an Ultimatum 

A 41-7 loss stings, but for Deion Sanders, the scoreboard in Evanston on Saturday night wasn’t the main problem; his players’ reaction to it was. The Colorado Buffaloes crashed hard against Northwestern, but Coach Prime’s real heartbreak started the moment he walked into a locker room filled with laughter instead of regret.

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Only last week, Coach Prime criticized the Buffs for their inconsistencies that limited them to 52-21 against Weber State. He truly believed his team is capable of more. The Buffs were coming off commendable victories this season, but he warned that Week 3 would be different.

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“I told you at the beginning of the week, who are you beating?” he asked his players in the locker room. “You beat teams that was 1-4? You all clapping and parading around like you really did the doggone thing. Now we got a real sense of reality. I can’t wait to watch this film.”

In an X post by Deion Sanders Jr., his son, Sanders’ outburst at his team was on full display after the team was seen laughing despite their skewed loss. The Buffs consistently gave the Northwestern Wildcats opportunities to dominate them, as they couldn’t convert offensive possessions into points.

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The Buffs finished the game with 348 yards overall and had seven scoreless drives. Four turnovers and three failed fourth-down attempts really are no laughing matter, and they learned the hard way. Sanders, a legendary defensive player and Hall of Famer, has always upheld a high standard for himself. His team is not an expectation.

“I hope it’s a little different than what I really saw out there with my own eyes,” he said. “But I can’t wait to see how you respond. I’m looking forward to it. Because I believe in almost all of y’all. Some of y’all really showed me who you were today. You really did. And I handled that. I handled that. So have a good one.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Sanders wasn’t just angry about the blowout score. He was deeply hurt by what it revealed about his team’s character. After the 41-7 loss, he saw players smiling and laughing as he walked right behind them into the locker room. For a Hall of Famer built on pure discipline, seeing his players show zero remorse exposed who was truly committed to winning and who was just along for the ride.

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With that, Sanders stepped off the stool he was standing on and eventually walked off. This loss is particularly hard-hitting. Since his second year, Sanders has struggled to hold fans’ faith and favor as the Buffs repeatedly ended with unsatisfactory records each year.

Sanders arrived in Boulder in December 2022 with promises of victory. But so far, he has held a 16-21 record in the last three seasons. The Buffs went 4-8, 9-4, 3-9, and made one appearance in the Alamo Bowl. That, too, didn’t end well as BYU wiped the floor with them in a 36-14 win.

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The loss to Northwestern couldn’t have come at a worse time for Colorado as they enter Big 12 conference play sitting at a fragile 2-1 record. Sanders has spent four seasons trying to establish a culture of accountability at Boulder, battling through tough years and personal health surgeries to raise the bar.

For Coach Prime, this outburst wasn’t just a postgame rant but an absolute ultimatum before the conference schedule threatens to derail their entire season.