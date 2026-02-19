Deion Sanders’ Incoming WR Transfer Who Only Had One Offer Sets Expectations Straight for Colorado

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Valero Alamo Bowl BYU vs Colorado DEC 28 December 28, 2024: University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in action at the NCAA Valero Alamo Bowl against BYU Cougars at the Alamodome. San Antonio, Texas. Mario Cantu/CSMCredit Image: Mario Cantu/Cal Media San Antonio Texas United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241228_faf_c04_048.jpg MarioxCantux csmphotothree338158

Before the awards, before the national recognition, nobody knew Deion Sanders’ new WR transfer or even bothered to offer him. At 5’9 and barely 150 pounds coming out of high school, Danny Scudero didn’t look like a future national leader in receiving yards. He received just one offer from Sacramento State, but he turned that lone offer into a motivating factor.

“I only had one offer coming out of high school to Sac State,” Danny Scudero told Darius Sanders in a new YouTube episode on February 18. “So I had that one offer. I kind of took it before my senior year just ’cause I didn’t know. I didn’t want to lose that offer, and I just was blessed to have one, and all it takes is one.”

Danny Scudero’s size might have been the biggest pushback when he was coming out of high school. But despite his smaller frame, he bet on speed, timing, and being a step ahead. And that chip on his shoulder is still there. In his first season at Sac State in 2023, he redshirted and was fifth on the depth chart. But when he got his chance in 2024, he made it count with 52 catches, 664 yards, and five scores. And from there, he transferred to San Jose State through the portal to make history.

In 2025 at San Jose State, Danny Scudero led the entire country with 1,297 receiving yards. He became No. 1 in America and also finished top 10 nationally with 88 receptions and 10 TDs. In six different games, he caught over 100 yards. And that 215-yard, two-TD explosion in a 45-38 win over Hawaii in November remains a fresh memory. And suddenly, the kid with one offer was the most productive receiver in the country.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Cincinatti vs Colorado OCT 26 October 26, 2024: Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday 11 tries to tackle Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller 6 in the first half of the football game between Colorado and Cincinnati in Boulder, CO. Derek Regensburger/CSM. Credit Image: Derek Regensburger/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241026_zma_c04_823.jpg DerekxRegensburgerx csmphotothree311222

Now, Danny Scudero is headed to Boulder to play for Deion Sanders. His expectations aren’t just about stats but something more personal. He talked about being a true freshman at Sac State and how his parents supported him the same way they do now.

“I really want to make my family proud,” he said. “They’ve done a lot for me growing up, and they’ve supported me in every way… They haven’t changed for me. So, I really just want to make them proud and just be thankful for the support they’ve given me and really give it all back to them because I wouldn’t be in this position I am right now without them by my side.”

There should be no question about production as he’s done it in multiple offenses. He’s climbed from FCS to the Mountain West. Now it’s the Big 12. Under new OC Brennan Marion, Danny Scudero should fit perfectly as he wins with quickness and separation. He also joins fellow Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II and Miami (Ohio) WR Kamryn Perry as part of a loaded incoming group. So who’s the top transfer they’ve signed?

Deion Sanders has some great playmakers for 2026

Colorado added 43 players this offseason. But among them are some gems like Danny Scudero. Start with Ernest Campbell, another WR coming over from Sacramento State. He followed Brennan Marion to Boulder, and that familiarity matters. In 2025, he had 37 catches for 755 yards and eight TDs and was named FCS Central Freshman All-American. Like Scudero, he’s not big at 5’9, 145 pounds, but he’s fast. He even ran 10.02 in the 100 meters at the NCAA West First Round meet.

Then there’s Boo Carter, the 4-star DB transfer from Tennessee. In 22 games with the Vols, he logged 63 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception, and three pass breakups. He even earned SEC Player of the Week honors as a freshman in a rivalry win over Florida. His exit from Tennessee wasn’t clean, as Josh Heupel said he didn’t meet the locker room standard. But the talent is undeniable, and now Deion Sanders gets his shot to maximize it.

Maybe that’s the theme here. Talent with something to prove. And if you’re in Colorado, you would want the edge over stars. Danny Scudero has had that since the day he signed his only offer. Now he’s bringing it to Boulder.