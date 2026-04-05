Deion Sanders Ready to Ban Athletes From Spring Game: No More Excuses

It’s a familiar pain for Colorado fans. The program had not posted a winning record in over a decade before Deion Sanders arrived and quickly turned things around. But in the wake of the 3-9 campaign, Sanders isn’t just demanding toughness from his players; he’s the one showing them what it looks like, coaching through an IV drop and a visible limp without missing a single practice. He’s not just imposing tough rules but also insisting all players buy into his demands.

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“Can y’all give me everything you got for hour eight?” Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, said during a team meeting posted by Well Off Media. “Y’all saying it, but don’t believe it. Hour and 8. An hour and 8 minutes to work. That’s it. What is wrong with y’all coordinators? We good? I want eight. Yo, y’all good? If you don’t practice on Tuesday, you ain’t playing in the game. We’re good with that, sir? We good with that?”

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This hyper-focused intensity stems from a desire to erase last year’s struggles. Now fully present, Sanders is maximizing every minute of practice to forge a disciplined roster capable of reclaiming a winning standard. A week prior, Deion Sanders told his team that transfer players must stop discussing their old schools and focus on the present. He encouraged them to value their time at Colorado.

“Guys, there is one thing we don’t do: we don’t talk about yesterday,” Sanders said. “Do not talk about your former schools, do not talk about your former coaches. That’s like talking about your old girlfriend. Why would you talk about her when you got a new one? We don’t do that; we are professional.”

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Well, working efficiently with more than 30 new faces is a tough task, but despite that, Sanders is making sure everyone is on the same page. He is making sure all his players have a “want to be a Buff” mentality, ensuring they fit into the team culture properly. To enforce these boundaries, Sanders isn’t just relying on speeches. He recently implemented a strict financial penalty system, including heavy fines for missed meetings and tardiness, proving that his offseason demands come with real consequences.

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After Colorado’s rough 2025 season, Deion Sanders made big changes to the coaching staff. He hired two new coordinators to improve the team. Brennan Marion became the offensive coordinator. He brings creative and new ideas to help the offense score more, since the team averaged only 20.9 points per game last season.

Chris Marve took over as the defensive coordinator after Robert Livingston left for an NFL job. Marve has experience as a defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Marve focuses on making the defense more versatile, teaching the basics well, moving faster, and giving maximum effort. His goal is to fix Colorado’s defense, which allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game in 2025.

Deion Sanders is showing that he really wants to win during spring practice. During a drill, he saw tight end Fisher Clements stop playing full contact. Sanders immediately screamed, “Knock his head off,” to show that he’s expecting every player to give their full effort. So, this season, Sanders is following a no-nonsense policy and making sure his team functions well.

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Apart from the coaching issues he’s been facing ahead of the 2026 season, Deion Sanders is also facing personal issues related to his health. And this has fans stressing out.

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Deion Sanders’s health concerns are stressing fans out

Deion Sanders continues to impress fans and players because he stays involved with the team despite serious health problems. During a recent spring practice, footage showed him sitting on an exercise ball with an IV in his hand and walking with a limp, which made fans worry about his health. As Sanders ‘ absence last season already made things worse for the team, and now if he struggles with his health, the team will face serious problems.

Last year, “doctors had discovered an aggressive cancerous tumor in his bladder.” He had major surgery to remove his bladder, and a part of his intestine was used to make a new one, called a “neobladder.” Later that summer, doctors said he was cancer-free, but recovering has been long and difficult.

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But instead of leaving the team, Sanders changed how he participated to stay involved. He recently posted a photo on social media showing him sitting and holding a fishing pole. This lets him be part of the team without straining his body. Fishing also gives him a relaxed way to connect with players, teach them, and build team chemistry.

With the Black and Gold spring game rapidly approaching, these practices double as live tryouts. Sanders is using every single drill to evaluate which transfers have actually bought into the culture before they step onto Folsom Field.