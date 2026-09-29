Deion Sanders Issues “Do What Needs to Be Done” Message as Doubts Mount Over Julian Lewis & Colorado QB Room

Deion Sanders has a message about taking control at a time when his Colorado football team is searching for answers at quarterback. After benching Julian Lewis during Saturday’s loss to Baylor, Coach Prime took to social media with a message about accountability and action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Say what needs to be said & always do what needs to be done! Stop waiting on someone else to take charge when you’re more than capable,” Sanders wrote on X. “Life ain’t gonna change for u unless u change it yourself. Let’s go baby. #CoachPrime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post came two days after Sanders made the difficult decision to pull Lewis from Colorado’s 23-13 loss at Baylor. Lewis had started the season as the Buffaloes’ QB1, but after managing only three points in the first half, Sanders turned to Isaac Wilson to start the second half.

Sanders took responsibility for the decision afterward, explaining that he simply wanted to spark an offense that had struggled to find momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll take the responsibility. It was a decision that I made because I was trying to get us going,” Sanders told reporters. “That’s it, just based on let’s go, we gotta get going. We gotta score some points.”

Wilson initially looked unsettled after entering the game, but eventually found his rhythm and led Colorado to a field goal in the third quarter before its best offensive drive of the afternoon. The Utah transfer completed the 95-yard possession with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Williams early in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 13-13.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spark, however, did not last because Colorado’s final three drives ended with a punt, a lost fumble and a turnover on downs as Baylor regained control and closed out the victory.

Wilson still finished with better overall numbers than Lewis, completing 12 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Lewis went 11 of 16 for 75 yards while taking a few sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

That performance leaves Sanders with another major decision ahead of Colorado’s next game against No. 12 undefeated Texas Tech. The coach did not commit to either quarterback after the Baylor game, leaving the competition open as the Buffaloes prepare for last season’s Big 12 champions.

“We gonna see how practice plays out this week,” said Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis entered the year with solid expectations after throwing for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions across four games as a freshman in 2025. But Colorado’s offense has struggled to produce, averaging just 11.3 points per game across its three games against FBS opponents.

Sanders had previously acknowledged that he underestimated how difficult it would be to replace his son, Shedeur Sanders, after the quarterback left for the NFL. Colorado went through multiple quarterbacks last season and finished 3-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, Lewis was supposed to provide some stability. Instead, Sanders has already made another change four games into the season.

Wilson, meanwhile, has some experience to draw upon, as the junior played in nine games for Utah as a freshman in 2024, completing 56.4% of his passes for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

His performance against Baylor gives Sanders a legitimate alternative, but it also highlights the larger problem facing Colorado’s QB room with a lack of a successor to Shedeur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buffaloes are now 2-2 and have little room for another offensive stumble with Texas Tech coming to Boulder on Oct. 3. Colorado’s next quarterback will have to operate under pressure, whether Sanders sticks with Lewis or gives Wilson his first start for the program.

For now, Sanders’ message about taking charge applies to his quarterback room as much as anything else. The Buffaloes need someone to seize the opportunity, and Coach Prime will decide which quarterback gets the chance to do it.