Deion Sanders Jr Announces New Details on Family Dynamics After Shedeur & Shilo Leave Coach Prime

For the Sanders, family comes first, and Deion Sanders Jr. is proving it the hard way. As Deion Sanders faces an unknown health concern, his son is staying in Colorado, prioritizing his father’s health over expanding his media brand. With brothers Shedeur and Shilo now in the NFL, Coach Prime didn’t just lose his two-star performers but also the presence of his sons. Stepping into the void, Sanders Jr., a.k.a Bucky, is not just managing things at home; he’s also declining significant opportunities that might alter his life, all to be there for his father. This level of sacrifice shows the tight-knit bond this family shares.

The Sanders family endured a tough end of April. On one side, Shedeur Sanders surprisingly fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, and Shilo went undrafted; on the other side, Deion Sanders was hospitalized for an unknown illness. And it was Bucky, who navigated a rollercoaster of emotions, supporting his brother after the draft and staying by his father’s side. This highlights his priorities: family first, loyalty above all else.

But Sanders Jr. didn’t just show up; he held down the entire family. “I had to extend my hotel room two or three more days. And it’s like, and now about 1,300 a night, I said, ‘God damn.’ I said, ‘God… I might have to switch my rooms,’” he said. And now, amid the chaos, just as his media company—best known for its in-depth coverage of the Colorado Buffaloes—starts gaining serious momentum and attracting attention from multiple NFL franchises, Deion Sanders Jr. is choosing to step back from it all.

During his appearance on Duke’s The Scoop, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that Well Off Media has gained press credentials from multiple NFL teams, significantly expanding their potential coverage. Which is an excellent change to give it a national stage and increase its reach from 594,000 subscribers to more. “I was definitely expanding into multiple teams, you know,” Sanders Jr. said. “We got credentials to a few teams, but bro, you know, a lot of the plans were really halted, and like, you know, camp’s about to start. So, I got quite a few teams’ credentials, bro.”

But even with this growing opportunity, Sanders Jr. is choosing to remain in Colorado next season to support his father, Coach Prime, who faced a serious, unspecified health issue earlier in the summer. He explained, “It’s been a blessing receiving those credentials. But bro, I’ll probably go up there like once or twice, but like just due to whatever just happened. I’m not gonna lie to you, dude. With what happened, I’ll probably just be in Colorado most of the time. Like just being real with you.”

Frankly, Coach Prime isn’t doing well right now. He missed a speaking engagement this spring and admitted in May to losing about 14 pounds. Considering his medical history—blood clots, emergency surgery in 2023, and toe amputations in 2021—these new developments are concerning. Although no one’s making any definite conclusions, it’s evident that something isn’t right. But despite that, he’s slowly regaining his physical activity through ice dips and short sprints.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime is also making sure Bucky feels special too.

Deion Sanders Jr. becomes the ultimate MVP

Deion Sanders just caused a stir online, and even at home, with a single Instagram post. “The MVP of all my kids!” the Colorado head coach declared, unexpectedly handing out the title on his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. Well, the timing couldn’t be perfect as he was wearing a custom Browns jersey with his younger brother Shedeur’s name. Yet, the older brother somehow stole the show.

While Shedeur was making headlines as a fifth-round pick for the Cleveland Browns and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, their father’s public admiration was directed elsewhere. Deion Jr. never made it big in the NFL after his college career at SMU, but he’s found success off the field. As the leader of Well Off Media, he’s built a digital empire that’s boosted the family’s public image, attracting millions of views and followers.

Coach Prime’s decision to name him MVP might be due to his creative flair. Whether Coach Prime was joking or being serious, his comment highlighted a key point: success isn’t solely about stats like yards and touchdowns. Sometimes, it means running the show behind the scenes and still earning Dad’s MVP award. As the Sanders family remains in the spotlight, it’s evident that Bucky isn’t just documenting greatness; he’s part of it.