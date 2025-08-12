Deion Sanders Jr Demands Action Against Shedeur Sanders Critics After Putting Double Shifts for Family

Well, that escalated quickly. Currently Shedeur Sanders is all over media when the Cleveland Browns player took the field for the first time in his NFL career and put on a show. The Colorado Buffaloes legend threw two TDs against the Panthers en route to a 30-10 win on Friday night. Snapped on his way to the pitch, Shedeur, ever confident as he is, was seen in his usual confident strut to the field. But a rather “confusing” SI article has gotten on the wrong side of Deion Sanders Jr. for calling his brother too “flashy” while on arrival for the preseason game.

The spark came from a Sports Illustrated headline that decided to lead with style over substance, claiming Shedeur arrived “with insane chain” and “crazy entourage.” That phrasing, not the game film, lit a fire under Deion Sanders Jr., who from his Well Off Forever platform went on to criticize it. His gripe? The so-called “entourage” wasn’t a Hollywood crew or hanger-ons; it was Shedeur’s teammates. “We gotta start holding these people accountable (@tmz_tv @sportsillustrated). His teammates aren’t his entourage,” Jr. wrote.

Adding to the confusion, the video in question was shot in low, dark lighting, making it hard to distinguish faces. It doesn’t reveal much as to who are part of his “entourage”. But the public and even Bucky seem to believe the person isn’t a crew member, but is a Browns player. It sure was confusing. The article wasn’t bad, but the headline seemed to upset Shedeur’s crew members. That is, his brother Bucky and not anyone else to be clear here. Meanwhile, the man at the center of it all, Shedeur Sanders, wasn’t busy firing back at headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

He was in postgame mode, reflecting on his debut with a mix of humility and drive. “Sorry pops, I didn’t do what I was supposed to do fully,” he said in a message aimed at his father. That was followed by a “Thank you GOD” tweet to cap the night. For a fifth-round pick, a stat line of 14-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two scores is a statement. And one that should’ve led the headlines over accessories and arrivals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Father Deion Sanders, now 58 and running the Buffaloes sideline, didn’t wade into the dust-up directly but offered his own energy online. “God is so good,” he posted on X. One of several tweets from the night. While his son lit up the scoreboard in Cleveland, Coach Prime’s online presence was the quieter counterpoint to Jr.’s full-court press against what he saw as lazy framing from the media. Deion Sanders Jr. doesn’t mess about his family and that’s evident.

Deion Sanders Jr. is on double “family shifts”

The thing about Deion Sanders Jr., is that his motor never shuts off. Known for being the “point guard” of the Sanders family, Bucky has been the steady hand and watchful eye by Coach Prime’s side through his recovery from cancer. A role that takes both heart and hustle. And over the weekend, he put that relentless mindset on full display again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Friday night, Bucky was in Charlotte, soaking in every moment of his brother Shedeur’s electric NFL debut at Bank of America Stadium. Most folks would’ve stayed the night, maybe even caught a late breakfast before flying home. Not Bucky. He was on a flight before sunrise, touching down in Boulder just in time for Saturday morning practice.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by Coach Prime, who made sure to let everyone know it doubled as a pretty sweet birthday surprise. “You was just at your brother’s game last night and you made it back to practice this morning. That kind of passion deserves some shoe strings,” Sanders told his son, handing him a fresh pair of Nikes. Bucky’s been grinding hard with his media coverage, and now, with Shedeur in Cleveland and Shilo in Tampa, it could be his time to shine.