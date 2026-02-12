Deion Sanders Jr. Gets Emotional for Brother Shedeur After Making Public Statement on Family Curse

Back in April 2025, one of the worst things happened to the Sanders family. Despite being hyped as a probable top-5 pick, two rounds passed, and nobody called Shedeur Sanders’ name. Finally, Cleveland came to swoop him up in the fifth round. Most families would’ve gone silent, but not Deion Sanders Jr., who dropped a video. And now, he’s looking back at those moments with something softer.

“We gotta do a fake music video for YouTube,” Deion Sanders Jr. said in a new video he dropped on X on February 11. “You know how me and Shedeur, I am recording with my brother every day, in a minute. But y’all remember how me and Shedeur used to just do music videos in the middle of the video. We gotta get back to that.”

Deion Jr. even rolled back clips from the 2025 NFL Honors featuring their father, Deion Sanders, too. He played videos of him and Shedeur vibing, lip-syncing to their own tracks like kids who hadn’t yet met the weight of expectation.

“Now it’s making me sad thinking about them good days, man,” he ended. “Shedeur, Shilo, Jimmy Horn, Travis, LaJontay, even my bro, Zave. Good times, man, I should’ve cherished those moments more.”

Music can be a weapon and a shield. That’s why Deion Sanders Jr.’s No Sympathy comes with a hidden message. The music video stitched together the highs and the lows, including draft night tension with behind-the-scenes family footage, Shedeur addressing the fall, and Shilo signing as an undrafted free agent. It’s all stitched together with Bucky’s warning.

“Anybody who goes against my brothers, they all fall down,” he sang. “Anyone who goes against my sisters, they all fall down. Anyone who goes against my family, they all fall down.”

Deion Sanders himself admitted the song made him shed tears. Because he has seen everything this sport can throw at a man. For him to get emotional means it hit home. Now let’s talk football for a second, because that’s where the family curse narrative starts creeping in.

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t perfect in Cleveland, starting the season as the QB4. He only got the start in Week 11 when Dillon Gabriel went down. He started the final seven games as the Browns finished 5-12 in 2025. And then he got the Pro Bowl replacement nod. That’s when people really started talking.

Maybe it’s not exactly earned strictly off elite production. But let’s not act as if the Pro Bowl has ever been a pure meritocracy. It’s also about popularity, timing, and narrative. And the outrage felt louder than the crime. Even Deion Sanders Jr. noticed. He posted a Boondocks clip asking, “Man, what did he do to make them n—– that mad?” That’s the question, isn’t it?

Deion Sanders Jr. opens up on family curse

Deion Sanders Jr. has been open about how nepotism allegations can follow the kids of popular people.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado Nov 29, 2024 Boulder, Colorado, USA Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Boulder Folsom Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20241129_szo_ac4_0094

“I never lived with my dad,” he said on Cam Newton’s podcast. “I always lived with my mom across town in Cedar Hill, or just whenever my mom said. Growing up, you shy away from your name sometimes because people treat you in specific ways.”

Bucky knows what it’s like to have a famous parent. He would be navigating side-eyes in classrooms because teachers assumed favoritism. Classmates would assume you got the nod because of bloodlines. In Boulder, the nepotism whispers followed Shedeur, too.

“Shedeur gets that Daddy treatment,” Kole Mathis once said.

Nepotism accusations stick whether they’re true or not. And for the Sanders kids, that’s been the so-called curse. Every achievement comes with an asterisk in somebody’s mind.

Shilo’s still dealing with fallout from a 2015 high school incident. Shedeur’s draft slide turned into a morality play. Bucky himself chose not to go to Paris Fashion Week because Deion Sanders needed someone in Colorado to cover team meetings. That sounds more like responsibility than entitlement.