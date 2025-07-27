Deion Sanders Jr Has 4-Word Warning For Travis Hunter as two-way Star Sends Clear Message to Doubters

Travis Hunter is not someone you associate with the word ‘fear,’ right? The WR-CB went on record and said that he has a more difficult life than MLB star Shohei Ohtani. He ruled Colorado football for the past two years, carrying forward Deion Sanders’ legacy. He is a phenom who played both sides of the ball. But Hunter is human, after all. “People scare me, dawg…because you never know who got good intentions,” he said on his show. But the talented WR knows how to keep coming back, and is also seeing clean, no-nonsense word of support from Deion Sanders Jr.

Hunter is like the Sanders family’s own, so it’s natural for the clan to stand with him when needed. Despite having a relatively better career than QB Shedeur Sanders, even the Heisman winner was subjected to ridicule from the trolls. His relationship with now now-wife caught a lot of fire. There are also a select few in the football community who are casting doubt over the star’s future. That’s despite the very public awareness of the sheer talent Travis Hunter has, and how that is going to be seen in the NFL.

Hunter has begun training camp with the Jaguars, already wrapping up Week 1. He attended a presser afterwards and was asked about what his biggest challenge was. Hunter said, “Just the work that you try to put in and when they try to criticize it’s like, ‘I’m already doing all this extra work, you’re gonna keep trying to tell me I can’t do the same thing that I’ve been doing and showing you,’ So, it’s just that, a lot of people keep downplaying it, but I’m gonna just keep being quiet and go to work.” Imagine coming with a potential like that of Travis Hunter and still not being given the due recognition.

“They gone hate anyway,” Deion Sanders Jr. wrote, sharing the clip on his Instagram. The football community seems to have something against Colorado football, which is hell-bent sometimes on not giving its players the due credit. Bucky would know, considering the social media spree he went on during draft time, trying to ward off every negative opinion coming Shedeur and Shilo’s way. Travis Hnter had a glorious draft, and yet, he’s the one who gets attacked now and then. The icon, who hopes to be a major support fellow of Heisman-winning QB Trevor Lawrence, had a calm message for his haters.

Travis Hunter has a zen answer to those sending hate

Travis Hunter’s fanbase is large enough to easily overpower the haters when they do pipe up. At the presser, Hunter was asked what’s the most annoying thing the haters do, and what he does about it. “I just smile. They don’t know what to say, so they’re just going to keep hating,” the rookie said. Haters only falter when they’re given a taste of their own medicine. The more they are ignored, the more colors of these trolls get revealed.

Hunter had already made it clear ahead of the draft that his franchise had to be okay with him playing both sides. This demand was also something that sprang the haters back into action. But Jacksonville seems to be honoring that wish. During Week 1 of practice, Hunter played 47 defensive snaps and 36 on the offense. Hunter, paired with the strengths of Lawrence, makes for an excellent combo on the offense. He will go into the season as a player who has a lot to prove for himself and the fans.

So what if he’s a Heisman winner? Win or lose, there will always be murmurs about Travis Hunter and his career in the NFL. With a collegiate career that cements his legacy as one of the best, the rookie phenom is openly challenging his doubters to continue maligning his ego.