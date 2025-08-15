Deion Sanders Jr Insulted by Billion Dollar Organization as He Doesn’t Hold Back True Feelings

“The MVP of all my kids” Coach Prime didn’t hand out the MVP title to Bucky for fun. Deion Sanders Jr. has been the rock of his family. He was supporting them while his dad fought cancer. He makes it a point to always be there for his brothers, especially when the NFL draft didn’t go as planned. That’s MVP-level energy all day. And when it comes to defending his family, Bucky doesn’t hold back. This time, a billion-dollar organization is under his radar, and they’re paying the price for slipping in something extra at the end.

TikTok really swung and missed with this one. The user Bagchaserdyl posted a video asking, “Why am I not winning?” and tagged @Deion Sanders Jr., but the on-screen subject read “Deion Sanders Jr.’s son’s hair transplant.” It was completely irrelevant and just an outright attempt for views. Sanders Jr. immediately responded, taking a screenshot and sharing it on his Instagram story, saying, “Why is that the subject of the video at the bottom? TikTok ain’t shit for that.” It was the perfect clapback, cutting straight to the issue.

This was the kind of situation that explodes on Reddit and other platforms, where people will say, “Dude, stay on topic instead of talking about random fluff,” and Deion Sanders Jr. clearly saw the jab and isn’t letting TikTok get away with it. But this isn’t the first time he has pointed out something of this sort. Despite Colorado’s improvement under his father, they are still outside the AP Top 25 with only one vote. Sanders Jr. didn’t flinch, saying, “I don’t think anybody over here expected to be ranked.”

That shows no matter what, he will call it like he sees it. Another time, Denzel Washington’s had praised Shedeur Sanders. A Hollywood endorsement like that didn’t go unnoticed by Deion Sanders Jr., who quickly shared it on Instagram. During a promotional event for his new film, Washington was asked about notable father-son sports pairings. Without hesitation, he affirmed Shedeur’s talent, stating, “Listen, Shedeur can play, you know, for real.” He then addressed the critics, labeling them “opinionaires” and highlighting the prevalence of criticism from those lacking personal experience.

True to form, Washington’s comments were direct, insightful, and impossible to disregard. And when Deion Sanders Jr. saw it, he knew it was a highlight reel. Having grown up with constant commentary, he kept his caption brief, letting the video speak for itself. For him, it was about showcasing Denzel’s validation of his brother’s abilities. “Denzel and my dawg Bernard from West World!” This caption says it all.

But apart from backing his brother and pointing out TikTok’s clickbait tactics, Deion Sanders Jr. is also focusing on what’s most important for him: his family.

Deion Sanders Jr. putting his family above all

It’s clear that Deion Sanders Jr., goes the extra mile for his family. He’s been essentially acting as the family’s “point guard” during this difficult time. This dedication was evident again this past weekend. After watching his brother Shedeur shine in his NFL debut in Charlotte on Friday night, Bucky immediately flew back to Boulder for Saturday morning practice.

And his effort didn’t go unnoticed. Coach Prime was thrilled to see his son, considering it a perfect birthday surprise for him. He even made sure Bucky felt his love, and what’s better than a new pair of Nikes? While talking about this precious moment, Sanders said, “You were just at your brother’s game last night, and you made it back to practice this morning. That kind of passion deserves some shoestrings.” This moment perfectly illustrates Bucky’s unwavering commitment: no excuses and no shortcuts.

We all know Deion Sanders Jr. has turned Well Off Media into a highlight reel, documenting the family’s moves as Shedeur prepares for Cleveland and Shilo heads to Tampa. It’s going to be a must-watch for fans. But Bucky is focused on the task at hand. Shedeur, a fifth-round pick, completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his debut and is now looking ahead to the Browns’ next game against the reigning champion Eagles on August 16th. Meanwhile, Bucky remains with his father, holding the family together.