Deion Sanders Jr Pulls off Quadruple Shift to Go Beyond Family for Coach Prime’s Colorado

If there’s a fuel gauge in Deion Sanders Jr., it’s permanently stuck on full. Aka Bucky around Boulder, the oldest Sanders son has been Deion Sanders’ point guard through his health recovery, media madness, and now a whirlwind week where he pulled off a quadruple shift that would leave most people begging for a bye week. And he didn’t do it just for family, he did it for the Buffs.

Last weekend was an NFL debut festival for Colorado alumni. From Shedeur Sanders’ headline grabbing first snaps with the Cleveland Browns to LaJohntay Wester lighting up Baltimore as a punt return phenom, forever Buffs were everywhere. Deion Sanders Jr was there for it all, camera in hand, capturing every moment for his Well Off Media empire. But it was more about showing up in multiple time zones without missing a beat back home.

In his Instagram post on August 12, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video of LaJohntay Wester speaking to a reporter about Shedeur Sanders. Drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens and rocking the No. 83, he owned the field. One 87-yard punt return to the house, plus 41 receiving yards, most by any Raven that day. Bucky’s reaction was a proud “I love to see it” alongside the WR’s glowing praise for Shedeur Sanders. “He’s the type of player that’ll change an organization, on and off the field,” he said. “Total package.” That’s the Sanders touch of loyalty that crosses NFL locker rooms.

Then there was Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland debut. Fifth-round pick, fourth on the depth chart, little prep time. Still, he completed 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Football placement, composure, and pocket escape just like Boulder saw for two seasons. Even got in a playful jab at reporter Tony Grossi postgame saying, “Tony, I be hoping you got something positive to say about me. You only say negative stuff about me. And I’m like, ‘I ain’t do nothing to you.’” A moment Deion Sanders Jr made sure to capture, much to Grossi’s “I’ll be a little more careful” verdict. And where was Bucky after that Friday night high? On his way back to Boulder.

By Saturday morning, he was back on Boulder grounds. Deion Sanders noticed, gifting him a new pair of Nike sneakers as a birthday nod. “You was just at your brother’s game last night and you made it back to practice this morning. That kind of passion deserves some shoe strings,” he said. It’s the kind of grind that’s turning Deion Sanders Jr. into more than just a family cameraman. Even Shilo Sanders got his turn under Bucky’s lens, coming off a Tampa Bay win over Tennessee where he delivered a clean QB hit, held his coverage, and showed he belongs in the league conversation. Which brings it back to Boulder. Because no matter how many cities Deion Sanders Jr’s crossed, his loyalty is still on that sideline with Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders Jr weighs in on Colorado’s standing

Colorado enters 2025 unranked in the AP poll despite last year’s 9-4 jump from 4-8. To outsiders, it’s a snub. To the Sanders crew, it’s just the next challenge. The Buffs have been here before, underestimated and under-ranked. Deion Sanders Jr summed it up in classic Sanders style saying, “I don’t think anybody over here expected to be ranked.” There’s no frustration or excuses. It’s just that quiet, calculated confidence the family’s made a brand out of. The same mindset that turned a 1-11 program into a nine-win team in two seasons.

And you can see why the AP voters played it cautious. Colorado lost their two biggest stars in Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman winner and No. 2 overall NFL pick, and Shedeur Sanders, the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner. That’s over 5,300 yards of offense and enough swagger to fill a stadium gone in one offseason. Still, if there’s one thing Prime and Bucky know, it’s how to work the long game. And with Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis neck-and-neck for QB1, the competition is heating up before the first whistle.

The opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 is a chance to shape the narrative. And when that moment comes, you can bet Deion Sanders Jr will be there on the sideline, lens locked in, capturing the receipts just like he did all summer in Cleveland, Tampa, and Baltimore. Because if the last week proved anything, it’s that he’s making sure nobody can ignore the Buffs rather than just documenting history in Boulder.