Deion Sanders Jr. Refuses to Forgive NFL For Shedeur Sanders Disrespect as Coach Prime’s Assistant Joins Him

It was something no one had expected, not even the NFL draft guru Mel Kiper, as Shedeur Sanders slid down the draft charts and was selected as the 144th pick. Even President Donald Trump came in Shedeur’s support as he urged teams to pick Shedeur through his X post. But behind the scenes of all this chaos was an elder brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who was worried about Shedeur and staying by his side constantly.

Deion Sanders Jr earlier appeared on DuketheScoop podcast and talked about how he had sleepless nights at the NFL draft and was concerned for Shedeur staying by his side. Even though Deion Jr said he was happy with everyone else making it big in the NFL draft, the well-being of his younger brother stayed paramount. “It was a blessing seeing everybody win, you know, even people we don’t know. It was just a blessing to see, cuz, like it ain’t no beef with nobody,” said Deion Jr. He recalled how Shedeur, despite the draft snub, wasn’t showing any emotions and had a ripe smile on his face. That worried the elder brother, and he extended his hotel room stay to stay with Shedeur. Now, months after the NFL draft, and having experienced the lows with his brothers, Bucky hasn’t forgotten the disrespect.

In a recent Instagram story posted by Coach Prime’s assistant, Tysha Stewart, Sanders Jr is seen standing on the sidelines as the Buffs team practices on the field. And in that moment, Tysha starts recording Bucky, asking him some interesting questions. “Bucky, how are you today? You’re good?” asked Tysha as she pointed to 144 written on Bucky’s hoodie, signifying Shedeur’s draft pick. “I like this 144,” said Tysha as Deion Jr replied, “appreciate it. It’s a blessing.” But Tysha continues.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Imago

AD

“The rejected is definitely being respected at this point. At this point,” exclaimed Tysha as she read the slogan ‘The Rejected Will Be Respected’ on Deion Jr’s back of the hoodie. Deion Jr gave her a humble grin as he started to show off his jewelry and joked about being humble. Although the whole conversation looks lighthearted, it also points to the fact that Bucky has not yet forgotten Shedeur’s draft snub and still wears its remnants as a badge of honor. But Deion Jr also has some worst phases of his life…

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion Sanders Jr shares an emotional urge to become like his father

Deion Jr on a DuketheScoop podcast episode talked about various lows in his life and how his great heart has led him to betrayal from people. The eldest Sanders’ son also delved into how he aspires to be like his father, as he pointed to Coach Prime’s ability in “cutting off” people from his life.

“Just have a great heart, bro. And it’s a heart that, growing up or due to different situations in life, you get your heart broken, you get people betrayed, do different things. Like, sometimes you get mad at God, like ‘God, why did you make me like this?’ Why don’t I just, like my dad, even he has the ability to just cut somebody off instantly, not talk to them,” declared an emotional Deion Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, though, Bucky said that he lives life according to the Bible and has decided to spend a selfless life for others. The pledge does show with his acts as he, through his Well of Media venture, showcased the Buffs program from the inside and brought a 500% increase in Colorado’s social media footprint. Of course, all these things like supporting his brother and father don’t show on any stats charts. But Deion Jr isn’t living for those stats charts either, right?