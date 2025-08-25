Deion Sanders Jr. Sends 5-Word Message to Dylan Edwards as Chris Klieman Has No Words on Injury Update

Talk about a better fallout than Kansas State’s start this season. The Wildcats, ranked No. 17 and with +550 odds to win the Big 12, went to Dublin hoping for a strong showing, but they stumbled in the rain, losing 24-21 to No. 22 Iowa State in Week 0. The worst part? Their transfer running back Dylan Edwards got hit by an injury that forced him out of the game without even making an impact. And then the concerning part kicks in: when Chris Klieman gave out an unsure verdict on Edwards’ recovery. Yet through it all, Deion Sanders Jr. is standing tall with Edwards, holding out hope for a stronger comeback ahead.

Kansas State’s game in Dublin was a real disaster. Everything fell apart after Dylan Edwards fumbled the opening punt from Iowa State. He got his ankle taped up on the sideline, went into the locker room, and came back without a helmet—basically, it was clear his night was over. It was a rough end for the Colorado transfer, who didn’t even get a chance to play offense. You could tell it deflated K-State immediately, as they went 0-1 for the first time in five years in their season opener.

But the moment Deion Sanders Jr. heard about Dylan Edwards’ injury, he immediately hit X, sending a heartfelt message of support: “Keep going up, my brother.” Edwards, who’s also a former Buff, is more than just a player; he’s family. Deion Jr. made sure Edwards felt that connection during a difficult time. His words weren’t just encouragement; they were a community reminding Edwards that this setback doesn’t define him, and everyone’s hoping for a powerful comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Edwards out, Joe Jackson had to fill in at running back. He ran hard, with 10 carries for 40 yards, but the fumble was a huge blow. That kind of turnover can change everything, and in a close game like that, it was a big deal. At halftime, it was still tied 7-7, and you thought the Wildcats might rally. But they didn’t. The second half was a struggle, and Iowa State pulled away. And the end result? Not exactly the “big first step in the Big 12 race” that Chris Klieman had been talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real blow landed when Dylan Edwards made a tough admission. Since the loss, Edwards’s social media has been filled with negativity, and he posted on X that he is “disgusted and disappointed” with the hateful messages coming so far. “For the doubters close to me and out of reach, I’d never be a person to quit on my teammates or do anything of that nature for attention and pride. If you truly know me, you know that I am a competitor. (sic) That loves the game of football,” Edwards said.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Now, fans and his team just await his return. But here’s the kicker: during the game, Chris Klieman confirmed at halftime that RB Dylan Edwards is out of the game. Then in the post-game media interaction, Klieman still had no clear update on Edwards’ injury and mentioned how the situation is out of their hands:“I don’t know,” Klieman said. “They told me after the first couple of plays he was no longer available.” A real gut punch in Week 0.

But the misery didn’t just stop at that for Klieman and his team.

Chris Klieman’s response on “bad call”

Well, the 2025 college football season opener in Dublin was far from flawless. Both Kansas State and Iowa State showed rust early, with mistakes mounting. However, a key second-half decision by Kansas State coach Chris Klieman shifted the momentum. On 4th-and-1, he opted for a quarterback keeper by Avery Johnson, but the play was stopped. Iowa State quickly took advantage, eating up nearly two minutes and scoring a touchdown to extend their lead to double digits.

Although Kansas State responded with a touchdown, their defense couldn’t contain the Cyclones, ultimately sealing their fate. Iowa State held on to win, giving Kansas State an 0-1 start. Despite the costly turnover on downs, Klieman defended his choice, stating, “I would do the same thing again, based on how the game was going with us struggling to slow those guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Iowa State’s struggles, scoring just 17 points through almost four quarters, painted a different picture. Even the Wildcats’ offense also had trouble finding its rhythm for much of the game. The first half was particularly rough, featuring five punts, four fumbles, a missed field goal, and a turnover on downs between the two teams. Kansas State eventually gained some momentum but ended the day with only 383 total yards. Johnson, anticipated to be a dynamic dual-threat, only passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns but only rushed for 21 yards.

Despite the setback, Klieman took a broad view, stating, “Bottom line, we’re disappointed. We came here to win and expected to win. We have to go back and regroup and get ready for next Saturday,” Now, the Wildcats return to Manhattan to face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, Aug. 30, aiming for a quick turnaround before the Big 12 schedule intensifies.