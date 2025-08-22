Deion Sanders Jr Sends 3-Word Message to Shedeur Sanders as Agent Takes Aim at Kevin Stefanski

“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him. We’re going to make an example out of him. And this came from a very good source.” NFL HOFer Eric Dickerson’s recent statement about the NFL’s ‘conspiracy’ against Shedeur led to widespread criticism. People began to bash the NFL, especially NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, for his alleged role in the Shedeur’s draft snub. Moreover, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, among several others, publicly declared they were “rooting for Shedeur.”

Meanwhile, Shedeur didn’t give much heed to the new ‘development’ and instead was busy with what he does best: defying the odds! And Deion Jr. has a message for people not believing in Shedeur!! Instead of reacting anyway to the news, Shedeur turned to watch some grassroots football at Saint Ignatius High School, Ohio, when they played against Avon. Not just that, the former Buffs QB also took some reps in the game, and the best part? When he was done with that, he invited kids watching from the sidelines to join him on the field as flocks of students crowded the QB in no time. Deion Jr, Shedeur’s elder brother, shared this video on his IG account and summarized Shedeur’s appeal in just three words: “The people’s champ.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Well Off Forever (@welloffforever) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the wider pre-draft discourse for Shedeur being “arrogant” because of some of his misconstrued statements, the QB has still shown utmost humility on various occasions. Where any other normal guy would have taken the draft snub to his heart, Shedeur, on the other hand, has taken that negative discourse and used it for his own benefit. That, along with Coach Prime’s ‘resilient’ genes, is working its magic now.

Last month, we saw Shedeur training at midnight in a workout session that earned him some praise for his dedication. That dedication gave its rewards as Shedeur passed for 138 yards against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason game, leading to a 30-10 win. Moreover, in the post-game interview with Cameron Wolfe, Shedeur himself highlighted that he was “playing for the people who don’t have a voice,” modestly grading his performance as a C+ with a promise to improve. That said, even if Shedeur is taking the “high road,” his agent didn’t mince any words, calling out the entities responsible for Shedeur’s draft slide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Shedeur Sanders’ agent comes in the QB’s support

Boog Knight, the head of operations at Young Money APA Sports, an agency that also represents Shedeur Sanders, can be seen regularly coming in support of Shedeur and the Sanders’ family on X. Just recently, when Dillon Gabriel’s statement was taken out of context regarding the former Oregon QB calling Shedeur an “entertainer” and himself a “competitor,” Boog came to Shedeur’s defense. But that’s water under the bridge now. However, Boog didn’t spare the people responsible for Shedeur’s draft slide.

“They’re never going to admit they were wrong, & that he’s the best QB in the class. They’ll find a way to shift the credit to everyone else except for him. & refuse to acknowledge that he’s been ready from day 1. They’ll give credit to everyone except him, for his elite play,” wrote Boog on his X account after Dickerson’s statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Boogs’ message is not just for the NFL but also for the Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who could have drafted Shedeur instead of taking Mason Graham at 5th overall or even in Dillon Gabriel’s place. The Browns’ decision to sign Shedeur when they already had a crowded QB room seemed perplexing at the time and still is. However, now that it can’t be changed, Shedeur is doing everything to make the most of it and overcoming 4 QBs ahead of him to seal his spot.