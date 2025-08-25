Deion Sanders Jr Shares Harsh Money Reality After Shilo Sanders & Buccaneers End Ties

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t waste time pulling the plug. Less than 24 hours after rookie safety Shilo Sanders got tossed for throwing hands in a preseason scrap, Tampa cut him loose. It all went down Saturday night in Buffalo. Preseason, second half, tensions running high. Bills tight end Zach Davidson and Shilo got tangled up on a special teams play, helmets knocking like two rams in a nature doc. Davidson gave an extra shove, fingers up in Shilo’s facemask, and—boom—Sanders fired back with a closed fist. Flags everywhere. Refs didn’t hesitate: “You’re outta here.” By Sunday morning? Waived. Just like that, the 25-year-old son of Deion Sanders went from fighting for a roster spot to fighting for his NFL life. But while Twitter roasted Shilo, big brother Deion Sanders Jr.—aka Bucky—jumped in with a reality.

On August 24th, Shilo Sanders took it IG story and dropped some facts or gems about what comes after getting cut: practice squad money is nothing to sneeze at.“Rookies get $13k a week, which translates to $234,000 for 18 weeks, and veterans can make between $17,500 and $22k a week, which works out to between $315,000 to $396,000.” Translation: stop crying, stack that bag.

To put that in perspective, that’s basically the salary of a doctor, lawyer, or engineer who went to school for 6–8 years — except players are earning it just for being “scout team warriors” and grinding on the practice field.

So Bucky’s message was simple: don’t look at a cut as the end of the road. A practice squad check is life-changing money for most people. While the average American household income sits around $75,000 a year, even the lowest practice squad salary is more than triple that, just for helping the main roster get ready every week. In other words, there’s no shame in it — it’s still a dream job or hustle.