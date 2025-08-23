Deion Sanders Jr Shows off Gift From Dad Deion as He Opens Up on ‘Bad Memories’

After leaving Boulder following the spring game on April 19, Deion Sanders retreated to his ranch in Canton, Texas. There, he battled and ultimately beat cancer, all while his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., a.k.a. Bucky, held things together after Shedeur and Shilo went off to follow their NFL dreams. Bucky stayed steady, putting family first as his dad went through bladder surgeries and recovery, solidifying his role as the Sanders family’s anchor. Now that things are returning to normal, the family is embracing that feeling—and Coach Prime’s flashy gift-giving perfectly reflects it.

Fresh off his 58th birthday celebration that came with flashy gifts like Nike’s one-of-a-kind sneaker drop, Coach Prime is back on track, returning to Boulder. But it looks like he’s not letting go of the gifting trend, as he sends his signature ‘Prime Box’. And the first didn’t go to Shedeur or Shilo; it went directly to his true MVP, Deion Sanders Jr. Thrilled like a child on Christmas morning, Bucky immediately showed off his gift, proving that the Sanders family’s vibrant energy is back in full force.

Well, Sanders Jr. hit Well Off Media with an unboxing video of ‘Prime Box’ that his dad sent him on August 23. The video began with classic Coach Prime’s mantra: “You look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” Sanders Jr. immediately commented on the packaging, calling it “loud and luxurious,” which perfectly fits Deion’s style. Then came in the first thing, a Prime-branded bag, that he laughed about, joking that it could even be used to carry cash. Next up were the ‘Prime drawers’—underwear featuring the Prime logo, which Bucky cracked on for looking like husky sizes but still called “a beautiful thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He didn’t just stop there. The camera kept filming as he showed off Prime socks, describing them as “hard” with the logos on the top and bottom. He seemed most impressed by the packaging, saying the presentation elevated everything. By the video’s end, Jr. was clearly more than hyped up about the gear—and grateful. He concluded with a heartfelt shoutout to “Coach Prime, aka Dad, I appreciate you,” transforming a simple merch reveal into a moment about family, legacy, and love.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250709_rtc_cb2_3431

Well, Coach Prime has always been a role model for Deion Sanders Jr., and it’s not just related to his work but also to how he envisions his life. His father’s two divorces, health struggles, and surgeries taught him how to manage relationships in a much better way. “I just have a great heart, bro. And it’s a heart that, growing up or due to different situations in life, you get your heart broken, you get people betrayed…” Deion Jr. said, reflecting on his growth. “Sometimes you get mad at God… Why don’t I just, like my dad, even he has the ability to just cut somebody off instantly, not talk to them?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But now, everything’s falling right in place for them, and everyone’s ready for another spectacular season in Boulder. Yet in all the excitement, there’s a time that still hits hard for Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr. gets real on bad memories

The anticipation for EA FC 26 is through the roof, but fans don’t have to wait until launch to get a sneak peek. EA is releasing a closed beta, allowing players to test out an early, unfinished version of the game. Getting access isn’t exactly easy, but for dedicated players eager to try out the gameplay, it’s a great way to get a head start. And it’s in this environment that hilarious reactions and player meltdowns are born.

Deion Sanders Jr. has already made his mark on the FIFA scene, with opinions that resonate with both casual and hardcore fans. Back in February, he hit X and said, “It’s funny when people do 1000 moves on FIFA and think that makes them good… then you beat them without doing 1 trick move.” That unfiltered energy is what makes beta sessions so entertaining—watching someone get frustrated by bugs while still showing off their skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it looks like that’s a never-ending frustration, as it is clearly visible in Bucky’s words. “FIFA 26. We were playing a beta. I whooped him. Y’all pray for Ken. Broken. Just suck for real, bro. They don’t need to try to break the camera, and it just brings back bad memories from y’all,” Deion Sanders Jr. said. But this isn’t the first time he’s making a remark of this sort.

Bucky has never held himself back from ripping EA when things go wrong. Even last year, he tried them out and said, “I gotta retire EA Sports FC… Worst FIFA thus far,” Sanders Jr. tweeted. “I can’t handle my people constantly passing the ball to the wrong person.” That anger is similar to how many players felt during EA FC 25, and it increases the pressure on EA to make this beta successful before the 2026 release.