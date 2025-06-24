Deion Sanders Jr Wants Revenge Against Travis Hunter After Losing Competitive Battle

NFL rookie Travis Hunter always shared a deep bond with the Sanders clan, consisting of Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Jr. (aka Bucky). Of the trio, Bucky, in particular, has acted as a big brother to Hunter. From naming him nicknames, recording his best moments on video, pulling pranks on him, but always having his back. Even though they have such a close relationship, the Sanders clan could not be present physically for Hunter’s wedding. However, in a heartfelt video on YouTube, Bucky welcomed Hunter to his new family with one of his songs, originally penned for his brothers. Now, as we get glimpses of their recent trip to Texas, you understand just how deep it goes. Travis traveled from Florida to Texas for the visit, directly to the expansive, scenic ranch of Coach Prime.

Coach Prime has been sick for quite some time and was unable to attend the offseason or the media lately. Hunter’s effort to utilise his off-season to visit Sanders just shows how loyal he is to the Sanders family and his ‘father’ like figure. The group fell into the relaxed pace of ranch life, trading football discussions and fishing on the lake. Amid the camaraderie, Bucky and Hunter hit a rough patch. Brotherhood? Still strong, but off the court. Once they stepped onto the tennis court, all bets were off. And what followed was sheer sibling rivalry and a bunch of smack talk between the two.

Naturally, Bucky documented it all on Well Off Media; he did not omit the (not-so) friendly competition between him and Travis, where Hunter emerges victorious the first time. But Bucky wouldn’t let that go, as he wanted his revenge. “All right, he got lucky in the first game,” Bucky said. “Very lucky, second game I’m about to whoop him. I lost seven to 10 first game. We’re about to see what happened second game, Travis’ a** bro.” Bucky, the showman, wasted no time in following through on his promise. As we went on to win the rematch, he posted in his IG story saying, “I just beat Travis in tennis twice. I whooped him twice… So bro is really a*s, bro.”

The video quickly made rounds online, with fans issuing a call for a rematch. The fun and games may never stop between the two, and so does the loyalty.

Deion Jr. reacts to Travis Hunter’s record deal

As the NFL Draft announced Travis Hunter’s name as the No. 2 overall selection in 2025, it marked a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars and a triumph for all those who had witnessed his odyssey unfold. But few people felt more elated than Deion Sanders Jr. when the news emerged that Hunter had inked an unprecedented four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed deal with a record $30.57 million signing bonus and received his entire bonus in cash.

Bucky’s response to Hunter’s contract was a very subtle re-posting of Hunter’s video. “What’s up, it’s your boy Travis Hunter, and we’re officially locked in,” Hunter said in a video on the Jaguars’ X account. “Let’s get started.” He knows firsthand the hard work Hunter put in to get here—the late nights, the extra reps, the pressure of being a two-way star. And now, seeing Hunter rewarded with a deal that not only changes his life but also makes NFL history.