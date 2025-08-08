Deion Sanders Jr’s Girlfriend Protected by Her Son After Being Asked to Not Leave Her Car

Imagine this: You’re pulling up to your kid’s middle school, just trying to be a responsible mom. Next thing you know, your eighth-grade son texts you, “Don’t even get out of the car.” Why? Isn’t that a suspense to mull over? And when you ask him the reason, it’s more of a silly, teenage goofiness, coupled with funny awkwardness that has left the internet chuckling.

Sometimes, love comes full circle in the form of your teenage son becoming your ultimate protector. It’s not every day you get protected by an 8th grader, especially when the threat is a hallway full of teenage boys crushing on their friend’s mom. Brittany Faye, Deion Sanders Jr.’s girlfriend, shared a hilarious, heartwarming interaction with her son—a low-key, wholesome mother-son moment we have not seen on social media in a while.

“I’ll come to the car, cause my friends are looking at you because, yk, they like you, my 8th grade friends,” texted her son. To which Faye captioned the screenshot with a crying-laughing emoji, followed by “My son said don’t get out the car lmao.” Isn’t that pure gold cloaked in teenage awkwardness? Surely, the internet couldn’t get enough. Regarding her son, there is no public information available. Aside from her relationship with Jr., Faye is pretty much low-key about her life.

She is a social media influencer and also has a YouTube channel, ‘Thee Brittany Faye Media,’ where she posts glimpses of her time with Jr. and fam. Although it’s been a while since she last posted. Although the duo parted ways in February. “I am no longer with @deionsandersjr! No hard feelings, wish him the best! Just stop sending me stuff about him. Thanks,” Brittany wrote.

However, the duo did not hint at any reason for the breakup, but it must have been heartbreaking since both of them dated after so many years. There is no bad blood between them, no messy drama. Just pure vibes, wishing each other the best. Lately, the duo seems to have gotten back together. In June 2025, Brittany even shared a photo where Jr. was seen working on his laptop. Sanders Jr. even revealed how Faye stepped up to help him at his worst.

Faye supported Deion Sanders Jr. when he needed it the most

Brittany Faye held Deion Sanders Jr.’s hand before the fame and fortune. She had been with him when he was still making his way in the entertainment industry. “That’s why I love Brittany so much,” Jr. said. “She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn’t have $15 in my account, bro, for Sonic bro.” She was with him even before ‘Well of Media’ took off.

“So Brittany showed love, and that’s why I was like, Brittany, you just met me a month or two months ago, and you’re already helping pay my rent,” Deion Sanders Jr. added. “You’re helping me do this, and I was like, ‘Damn! That’s love and I ain’t never had that before.” Yes, the duo broke up, but they still give each other shoutouts and are present to cherish each other’s happiness.

Along with making strides on the turf, Bucky is also handling his venture, “Well of Media.” And let’s be honest, such a hectic schedule gets overwhelming, don’t you think so? Faye appreciated his work ethic recently in an Instagram story. “Always working ❤️@deionsandersjr.” They both share a deep emotional bond.