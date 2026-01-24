Deion Sanders Learns CU Alum’s True Feelings Months After HC Declined to Hire Him

Deion Sanders is aiming for a complete reset in 2026, which began with an overhaul of his staff. However, the new Buffs staff won’t feature an interesting entity: a CU alumnus and an NFL veteran. He tried to make his case in 2025, but the Colorado front office gave him a miss. He recently opened up about this tough turn of events.

Former Colorado alum and Broncos guard Matt McChesney would like nothing more than to be part of the Buffaloes’ staff. He revealed on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast that he tried twice to get an interview for the O-line coach under Deion Sanders, but it didn’t work out.

“I do not regret trying to help my university when I think I can,” McChesney said. “If the job opens again, I’ll try again. So no, I’m not mad at all. I just love that place, and it’s the only place I would leave my own businesses for.”

Matt McChesney played as a defensive lineman in Colorado. But in the NFL, he switched to an offensive role. His career ended after a disastrous golfing accident, forcing him to retire medically. McChesney held an offer from former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre in 2015. But he wasn’t willing to back out of running Six Zero Strength and Sports Performance, which helps talented high school athletes get recruited well. 2027 Ols Jack Roper and Reis Russell, the first and third-best prospects in the state of Colorado, respectively, are represented by Six Zero Academy.

Colorado never took off under MacIntyre. But seeking a job during the Deion Sanders era could have been a good career boost for McChesney. However, Deion Sanders refused to change his O-line leadership. How he revamps an offense with transfer players and new recruits in the wake of Jordan Seaton trabsfer is a huge question mark.

Though McChesney is still waiting for a CU job sometime in the future, he didn’t hesitate to throw some shade on Deion Sanders during the Jordan Seaton crisis.

Matt McChesney called out Deion Sanders for his hypocritical stance

Jordan Seaton’s transfer is perhaps the biggest blow to Colorado this offseason. The star left tackle was an anchor in the Buffs’ O-line and recorded an impressive pass protection grade of 91.4 from PFF this season. Seaton is easily the best at his position in the country at the moment and remains a target for some of the most elite programs. They’re willing to cough up a lot of coin for him, which might be where Colorado fell out with him.

“Money has something to do with this. So, Coach Prime, please stop talking about money publicly. Neely [co-host], stop talking about money publicly. Please have a little bit of business acumen,” Matt McChesney said on Zero 2 Sixty on January 14. “Because when you come out and say that we want dogs, not cats. And cats chase bags, and we don’t want guys to chase bags. But then, Coach Prime consistently did it when he was a player.”

Deion Sanders was an absolute phenom during his time in college football. Jordan Seaton might not rival that fame, but he is popular enough to command more than what he was getting at Colorado. There are reports that he was offered a package worth 2.5 million, while some say he could go for an offer as high as $4 or $5 million. NIL’s dominance over college football is an idea that Deion Sanders is yet to warm up to.

Colorado’s 2026 class has only 16 talents, of which four are 4-star players. According to On3, the average NIL valuation of the future Buffs is only $25,000. Kentucky, which finished a spot lower than CU in the 2026 recruiting cycle, has 14 commits with an average valuation of $44,000. However, Colorado is bringing in a big haul of 43 players from the transfer portal, offsetting 40 departures.

It might just be the Deion Sanders factor, but the college football landscape has understood that he is not the only mind that devises Colorado’s strategies on and off the field. Maybe sometime in the future, Matt McChesney may be one of them.