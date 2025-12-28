Deion Sanders Learns of Julian Lewis’ Push Following 4-Star Colorado LB’s Big Revelation

Julian Lewis stunned the college football community over a year ago when he flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Colorado. It was surprising, and it seemed like a lightning strike at the time. Then came a season that didn’t quite go as expected, and rumors once again floated. Will Lewis return for the next season? A newly signed 4-star LB recently pulled back the curtain on the rumors.

Despite an awful 3–9 season and a lot of outside noise, there is still faith in Julian Lewis in the Colorado locker room. That was made evident by Rodney Colton, who admitted that it was difficult to overlook Lewis’ dedication to the Buffs.

“He’s young. They threw him out there when he was a freshman… it made an impact because Juju is a young leader,” Colton said.

The 18-year-old had his debut start against the West Virginia Mountaineers, where he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. That early exposure revealed a young leader emerging. So, despite the speculation, he is expected to remain at Colorado and continue his development next season.

“If he’s a young leader on offense, somebody’s gotta be a young leader on the defensive side, and that’s gonna be me,” he said.

It’s the kind of locker-room ripple effect Colorado has been searching for, especially during a rebuilding year where growth mattered as much as wins. Colton even remembered the time when that leadership was most evident against West Virginia.

“Go out there, do what you gotta do. You know what you’re capable of. He was an outstanding player in high school…but..It’s a different story when you go to college, so everybody is four or five stars. So you got to show what you really made out of the West Virginia game, and he really did out. So he made a big impact on me,” he cheered up Lewis.

And Lewis did deliver. He finished 22-for-35 passing with no turnovers. His pocket awareness only improved as the clock ticked, and his ability to extend plays gave the Buffs offense life when protection broke down. Further, he was the highest graded Colorado Buffaloes player against the Mountaineers, per Pro Football Focus. He played 75 snaps, earning a 79.4.

Now, keeping PFF grades in mind, a score between 79–84 is considered “very good,” while 68–78 is “above average.” So, his 79.4 grade in his first collegiate start was a big positive for the Buffaloes. He maintained that momentum across the four games he played, starting two of them. He finished the season completing 52 of 94 passes for 589 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Georgia Tech at Colorado Aug 29, 2025 Boulder, Colorado, USA Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis 10 before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

That is someone Colton looks up to. Those same qualities, the ones he saw play out on the field, ultimately guided his own decision when it came time to choose a home for his future.

Why Rodney Colton chose Colorado

Rodney Colton’s recruitment was anything but quiet. Ole Miss and Florida State were among the more than 30 schools that chased him, and they continued to put up a strong fight until the very end. The buzz briefly favored the SEC. But Colorado never gave up, and that persistence was important.

“Even when I was thinking about Ole Miss, Colorado was still right there,” he said.

It became obvious the more he explained it: “I decided Colorado was the best school for me.”

In the end, real and personal connection was what set Deion Sanders’ program apart. Colton quickly formed a bond with linebackers coach Andre’ Hart, a relationship that hit home not just for him, but for his family, too.

“I have just been talking with Coach Hart more and more. I have gotten to know him, and he is a great man who has been coaching with Coach Prime for years. He is a father figure to me; he has a lot of experience, and that connection really helped Colorado. He made a big impact on me and my mom,” Rodney Colton said.

Beyond that, the staff’s NFL pedigree stood out as the linebacker pointed out their 200 years of NFL experience, stating that the staff was all about development. Then there was the culture. Colton had a genuine glimpse behind the scenes with the assistance of Julian Lewis and Mantrez Walker.

Now, in a class that’s starting to gain serious momentum, Colton’s commitment sends a clear signal that Deion Sanders is building something players believe in.