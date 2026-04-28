Deion Sanders Leaves Colorado QB “Butt Hurt” After Raising Voice For Diego Pavia; Claims CU Alum

Coach Prime came under fire for publicly supporting undrafted Heisman Trophy finalist Diego Pavia at the expense of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter. Just after Salter aimed a slight dig at Sanders, former Buffaloes player Matt McChesney sided with Coach Prime, unleashing a rant on the Buffs QB.

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“Coach Prime is congratulating Diego Pavia,” McChesney added. “Do I think he should congratulate his own quarterback? Yes. But do I necessarily have a problem with him just congratulating Diego Pavia? No, not necessarily.”

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“The University of Colorado put out a graphic congratulating Salter. Salter got butt-hurt because Prime didn’t do it personally. The other players didn’t get butt-hurt when Prime didn’t do it personally. So, why does Salter get a personal message from Prime? Also, he doesn’t play for him anymore. They don’t play for each other. They’re not connected anymore.”

Pavia got rejected 257 times in the 2026 NFL Draft, even after leading Vanderbilt to a historic 10-win season. However, Coach Prime rallied behind the youngster with a public post, stating that he has full faith in him. This, McChesney assumes, might have rubbed Salter the wrong way.

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Although he may have been disappointed in Coach Prime’s actions, his situation was in no way influenced by Sanders. When compared with other quarterbacks that were drafted or signed as undrafted free agents, Salter had quite an average 2025 season, ranking in the bottom half of all Power 4 QBs.

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He played for a program that had a 3-9 regular season record. But aside from that, he only managed to throw for 1,414 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine appearances. Completing 62.3% of his passes, he added 356 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Imago August 29, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter 3 scrambles in the second half of the football game between Colorado and Georgia Tech in Boulder, CO. /CSM. – ZUMAc04_ 20250829_zma_c04_235 Copyright: xDerekxRegensburgerx

Although he did not get a draft selection and was snubbed as an undrafted free agent, Salter eventually got a rookie minicamp invitation from the Tennessee Titans. In expressing his gratitude for a moment that renewed his NFL dreams, Salter posted what looked like an indirect troll to Coach Prime.

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“THANK YOU TO HUGH FREEZE LIBERTY AND FOR TAKING A CHANCE ON THE KID. NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU.”

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The battle line had been subtly drawn between Deion Sanders and Salter after his former coach showed no support to him after his draft snub. Instead, Sanders prioritized Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia.

McChesney, who himself was an undrafted free agent in 2005, felt Sanders owed no public statement to Salter for not making the NFL draft.

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To McChesney, however, there is a major challenge in the Buffaloes team that has been the reason for many of the issues they are having both on and off the field.

McChesney identifies the Colorado Buffaloes problem

Being a top defensive tackle on the Buffaloes team and getting All-Big 12 honors in his final season in 2004, McChesney knows what a united Buffaloes team looks like, and he thinks that is the missing piece in the Sanders-led football team.

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“This is full circle back to what I’m talking about when I was talking with a bunch of guys to the prep red zone camp on Saturday. The draft was over at that point,” he said. “The lack of connection with the university, with the players in the university and the coaching staff, and everybody being of one mind and body, being Colorado Buffaloes.”

“Not just being mercenaries that work at Colorado, that coach at Colorado. That is what comes back full circle and bites Salter in the a– here. He doesn’t have any connection to CU.”

Sanders may not have any business with Salter’s situation, but he remains the Buffaloes’ coach. And Salter was just one of the players to miss the draft in the Buffaloes team, which had no draft selection. Coach Prime must now focus on ensuring his players perform well enough to make the NFL draft next year.