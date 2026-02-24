Deion Sanders Leaves Son Shilo Concerned Over Unwanted Fate He’ll Face in 7 Years

Deion Sanders has always been honest with his kids, and this time, his brutal honesty made Shilo concerned about his future. Prime Time put his 26-year-old son on the clock with an unexpected reality check.

Shilo, in the February 23 video posted on his YouTube channel, ‘Shilo Sanders,’ pulled up on his braider for a new hairstyle. During the middle of his haircut, his hairstylist said that she was putting a little scalp treatment as part of a ‘growth plan.’ The word got under his skin, doubting that he got the ‘Deion Sanders Syndrome’ and would become bald like Prime Time.

He was quietly confident that it wouldn’t be the case, as he should have already become bald at 26. While his barber revealed that’s a myth, and baldness could happen later on, Shilo reached out to Deion Sanders to clarify when he got bald. And Coach Prime didn’t hesitate to give Shilo a shock.

“You look like you’re in a ’70s movie,” said Deion Sanders about Shilo’s hair. “Damn, your hair looks like mine used to.”

Shilo then shot his question to Deion, asking, “Exactly what age did you start going bald, though?”

“I think 33. I wasn’t going bald; it just started,” Coach Prime replied.

“I could tell it was thinning. Like, the reason my curl took so well is because my hair was good. Like, my hair was always good. It’s hereditary. Like, you take on the thought process. Well, no, your hair takes on the process of your father. My daddy had a full head of beautiful, wavy, curly hair. It looked like Bucky. All y’all got different grades, but my hair was really good. It’s still good. Yeah, yours might just be fine. I don’t think you’re going bald at all.”

If you take a close look, Coach Prime suffered from an uncommon hair loss pattern, and Deion only identified that he was getting bald in his 50s.

He then underwent a hair transplant in 2017. This made Shilo joke at his dad’s hair, yet he was worried about the seven-year mark on the clock, when he would turn 33. But as always, the whole conversation was hilarious and presented sarcastically.

But the baldness wasn’t the only thing Shilo was concerned about adopting from his father.

Shilo fears coaching after Deion Sanders’ health

Shilo Sanders, on a vlog purchasing furniture for his Texas home in December 2025, ran into a lady who suggested Shilo pursue a career in coaching like his father. However, Sanders regretted it, fearing that he might have health concerns like his dad.

“I don’t have the patience to coach,” Shilo revealed.

“You see, Coach Prime, like all these health problems and stuff, like his blood just rising. If he just chilled, I promise you he’ll be the healthiest man. He’ll still have his toes.”

Deion had several health issues after he took over the coaching role.

In 2021, Coach Prime had both his knees amputated after blood-clot complications, fighting for his life in the hospital after 23 days. He then overcame painful bladder cancer in 2025. However, his passion for football didn’t stop him, as he returned to the sidelines after every setback.