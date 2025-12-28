Deion Sanders Leaves Son Shilo in Disbelief With Unimaginable Act for GF Karrueche

For a man who built a reputation on being Prime Time, Deion Sanders’ most shocking move this Christmas wasn’t on a football field. It was on a two-hour drive that left his own son speechless. In the Sanders household, Christmas is a competitive sport, and this year was no different.

Shilo Sanders visited Texas to spend the festivities with Coach Prime and his family, sharing a vlog on his YouTube channel. In the initial part of the vlog, we didn’t see Deion Sanders. Shilo asked where his father was, and the reason shocked him. Apparently, Deion went to meet his GF Karrueche Tran’s parents in Prosper, Texas, which is a two-hour drive from his house. Shilo responded with a shocked reaction, dropping a hilarious comment on how Prime Time goes all in for his love.

“This n—a drove to Prosper, Texas. That’s like 2 hours,” said Shilo. “He’s dedicated to love. Oh my god. No, [because] dad was making fun of me when I was younger because on Valentine’s Day I was like TJ’s age. I bought this girl a bear, chocolates, and other stuff, but he has not let that go. But he dropped 2 hours.”

Coach Prime and Karrueche’s relationship came into the spotlight earlier this year, when Tran asked fans to keep Deion in their prayers before his surgery for bladder cancer. Tran dropped hints multiple times that she’s happily dating someone, indirectly pointing to Coach Prime. But they haven’t made their status public.

For months, the relationship was in a gray area between rumor and reality. They never formally announced it, but neither did they outright deny the rumors. They quietly reinforced their presence through public appearances, as other celebrities do. Last week, we saw Deion Sanders in the stadium to watch his son, Shedeur, play for the Cleveland Browns. When the cameras spotted him, Tran was right next to him. That confirmed the rumors to an extent, and Shilo’s blog added the final blue tick on the news.

Shilo also recalled how his dad introduced Karrueche to him, another moment that was more fun than serious. “I remember when I first met Karrueche, dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom.’” While he likes to have fun with his dad whenever he can, Shilo was obviously happy for his father.

Deion Sanders’ Christmas gift for Shilo Sanders

The main theme behind Shilo’s visit to Deion was to find out what Coach Prime had gotten him for Christmas. Shilo walked through Prime’s living room the previous night and found a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. Deion is not a decorating expert, and his son came to realize that Karrueche is the reason behind the decor.

“This n—- actually has a tree, that means Karrueche is doing her thing. This is not just his idea,” said Shilo. “Bro, everything says Mrs. K on here. She has so much stuff. What if all this is just for her? And I didn’t get anything?”

While there were multiple gifts under the tree the previous night, Shilo only found one unnamed gift under the tree. With confusion about whether it’s his gift or Shelomi’s, the former Colorado star hilariously yelled, “I’m getting just one present. You ain’t giving one present. I deserve more than one present.”

He waited until Deion returned home to unwrap his Christmas gift, ‘an Essential’s Hoodie.’ Seeing that Shilo expressed love for his dad. “You know what, Dad? I’m proud of you. You actually got me something this year,” Sanders told Coach Prime. “You got a tree, we haven’t had a tree in like 10 years.”