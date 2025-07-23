Deion Sanders Leaves Warren Sapp’s Daughter Emotional With His Special Buccaneers Training Camp Act

Deion Sanders doesn’t run Colorado as his office–he treats it like family. That attitude extends to his staff and players both. That’s why Coach Prime took the time out to make a special gesture for his dear friend, Warren Sapp, while visiting Shilo at Tampa. They both go a long way, and a visit to the Bucs camp would’ve been incomplete without this. It hit home for Warren’s daughter, Mercedes Sapp, who appreciated the NFL legend honoring his colleague, and fellow Hall of Famer.

It was Deion Sanders who pushed Colorado to bring Warren Sapp to Boulder. He had a shining NFL legacy, playing in the league for 13 seasons. From being a graduate assistant, Sapp is now the pass-rush coordinator for the Buffaloes. Their long-standing friendship is the reason why they work so well as colleagues. “Love You To Death,” Sapp wrote in a comment on one of Sanders’ Instagram post, during the time of his illness. Now Coach is all better and will soon join his friend back at Boulder.

But not without making a few stops along the way. Coach Prime dropped by Tampa for its first day of fall camp to see how Shilo performs. Sanders shared a series of photos from that visit, documenting his experience. He posed against a memorable picture of Warren Sapp with a bright smile – an ode to the brilliant career the former DT had with the franchise. Mercedes Sapp, his daughter, was elated at the gesture. She shared the post with the message: Coach Prime x 99 ❤️.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sapp spent 8 seasons with the Buccaneers, hauling in a massive total of 398 tackles and 77 sacks. And he won the Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and a Super Bowl in the 2002 season. The late 90s were when Sapp used to be a major threat on the Bucs D-Line. An impressive season total of 12.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles earned him DPOY in 1999. Now, the Buffs get a first-hand insight into all those years of experience, talent, and knowledge. Warren Sapp will look to enhance the Colorado squad this year and is surely awaiting Coach Prime’s return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, at Tampa, Shilo has given himself a very special honor, which is usually something that Deion Sanders oversees.

Shilo Sanders calls himself ‘favorite son,’ as Deion Sanders visits

Coach Prime does not shy away from telling the world who he likes the most among his children at a given time. He teased in his latest video, with Shelomi, that he will soon be dropping his new edition of kids’ rankings. However, Shilo decided to take things into his own hands. “You’re coming to my practice first. That means I’m your favorite son,” Shilo told his father when he said he’s making plans to visit his sons at their respective fall camps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Shilo did his rounds on the field, Coach Prime hung back and observed. He also spoke with Todd Bowles, who will now be entrusted with the safety training. Shilo has no time to waste this offseason. Being signed undrafted, and now fighting for a spot on at least the practice roster, he has a long, long way ahead in the NFL. While he does that, Coach Prime will be busy getting back into the rhythm of things at Boulder, also facing a crucial 2025 season.

Tampa Bay is really a family affair now for Deion Sanders. His son will debut as a Buccaneer, who will be in the shadow of Warren Sapp’s legacy–one of his father’s best friends. Coach Prime always treats his closest friends in the best possible manner, and this sweet gesture will no doubt make legendary DL happy.