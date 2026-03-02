Deion Sanders Left Heartbroken as Colorado QB Dies at 23: “Was One of My Favorites”

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders squints into the sun prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1187.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441492

Dominiq Ponder was just one of Deion Sanders’ “Florida boys” trying to fit in a cold-weather program thousands of miles from home. Still, the 6’5, 200-pound QB from Opa-locka didn’t mind being fourth-string and carried himself like he belonged. He came to Colorado as a non-scholarship player with just a locker and a chance. And now, that locker is hit with a tragedy.

Dominiq Ponder has passed away at the age of 23 as reported by Brian Howell of BuffZone and the Boulder Daily Camera. The QB reportedly passed away in a single-car accident. Authorities in Boulder and campus police provided no additional information. It happened just one day before Colorado was set to open spring practice on March 2. And now the program is rocked by grief. Deion Sanders confirmed the news himself on X with a heartfelt message.

“God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones,” he wrote. “Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

For Deion Sanders to call someone “one of my favorites” says a lot. He’s coached stars and pros but Dominiq Ponder was a locker room presence. He played his high school ball at Carol City High in Florida and also spent time at Naples High. He eventually landed at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach before transferring to Colorado. He was a dual-threat QB with big plans and an intended major in Criminology.

The heartbreaking part is that Dominiq Ponder was still building his story. He was an unrated recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings but held a 3-star grade from 247Sports, ranked No. 164 among QBs in his class and No. 280 overall in the state of Florida. He was chasing reps and started his college career at Bethune-Cookman, redshirting his first year without seeing game action.

When Ponder transferred to Colorado for the 2024 season, he didn’t see the field that year either. In 2025, he finally got his chance and appeared in two games. He made his collegiate debut in a home contest against Arizona, playing the final three snaps and going 0-for-1 passing. He had two carries for -4 yards. The following week, he logged three snaps on the kickoff unit against West Virginia. It may be a tough journey but he earned those snaps and with that, the trust and respect of his teammates who are now left hurting.

Deion Sanders’ player pays tribute to Dominiq Ponder

Colorado backup QB Colton Allen shared his grief publicly the day before spring practice.

“Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” he wrote on Instagram. “You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life. What happened feels so final. It feels heavy. It hurts.”

It hurts to know that he was with them on the field this offseason, sharing reps and jokes, never knowing he would never live to be part of spring practice. Colorado opens spring drills Monday and will wrap the 15-practice slate with the Black & Gold Game on April 11. But that doesn’t feel urgent right now because Deion Sanders’ team is grieving a 23-year-old teammate who showed up every day ready to work.

The Black & Gold Game will be played and the season will move forward. But there will be an empty spot where Dominiq Ponder once stood. RIP Dom.