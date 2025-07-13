Deion Sanders Lets DeSean Jackson Join Favorite Ritual For Checking in on His Health

Being Deion Sanders is not easy. The football legend is one of the most talked-about figures in the sport. Now, as a college football coach, he has to work relentlessly to ensure the success of Colorado football during his tenure. However, even someone of his stature needs some time to unwind from the tensions of the sport. He came back home to Texas to recover from a health scare, using the time to get back up and be his best self. Among the many guests who dropped by to check in was 1 -time college football HC, DeSean Jackson. And Coach Prime took the time to let him in on a frequent activity of his during this visit.

Deion Sanders looks hale and hearty during the Big 12 Media Day, appearing for the first time since the still-unknown illness forced him to take a break. All this while at his ranch in Texas, he saw heaps of prayers for his good health and unconditional love pouring in from his fans. And, some good friends reached out to him during his time of need, to keep him in good spirits. He was joined by Travis Hunter, Michael Irvin, and former Eagles star DeSean Jackson at his abode. There, Jackson was able to join Sanders in one of his favorite pastimes.

Coach Prime likes to take out his boat for a spin often and chill out in the water, fishing. He shared a video on Instagram that showed him, Jackson, and Deion Sanders Jr. busy catching some fish in the still waters. “Fishing with @0ne0f0ne,” Sanders wrote in the caption. With chill music playing in the background, it looked like a proper boys’ day out for the trio at Deion Sanders’ ranch. Soon after Coach Prime shared the post, Jackson also sent a shoutout back. “Had to come check on the big homie!” he wrote in the caption of an image with the legend, who was all smiles. And, they caught some big fish too!

Fishing is an activity where Coach Prime likes to pride himself. Travis Hunter, who shares a similar love for fishing, has competitions with his beloved coach. In their recent meetup, Deion Sanders accepted the challenge despite being in recovery. “I ain’t trash. I ain’t trash. You’re going to hit me, then go. I’ll let you have that, we’re going to be together, you’re going to hit me and leave. You’re going to get mad,” he said proudly, after reeling in more fish than Hunter. The activity proves to be some great bonding time for Coach Prime and his friends, including DeSean Jackson.

The Hornets coach, however, also sees him as a huge influence for his new role, as he dedicates himself to the upliftment of HBCU football.

DeSean Jackson reveals how Deion Sanders is helping him in his new endeavour

DeSean Jackson is back home in his native state, beginning a fresh chapter in his life as Delaware State’s HC. From the get-go, he was adamant about rejuvenating HBCU football. And who better to learn from than the man who is an icon for the African-American community in college football? Jackson acknowledged Deion Sanders’ impact in changing the culture of Colorado’s history, and is taking notes from the veteran’s career so far.

“Coach Prime, man, I can’t stress enough about how he’s opened doors up for guys like myself,” Jackson said, in a chat with All Facts, No Breaks. “We talked about Michael Vick being at Norfolk. We play this year. Just being able to learn from guys like him, that’s been at an HBCU when he was at Jackson State, now he’s at Colorado, it’s a stepping stone for me,” he added. DeSean Jackson is keen on collaborating with the Norfolk State HC as part of his HBCU football-empowerment plans.

“I respect him. And he’s gave us guys like myself an opportunity. I’m going to do it differently than Prime, I’m going to do it the Coach Jackson way,” he said boldly, in his first presser as DSU’s head coach. With all these passionate goals, DeSean Jackson is locked in on lifting the Hornets from their bad days. With lessons from Prime and a vision of his own, he is ready to blaze a new trail for Delaware State.