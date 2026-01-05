Deion Sanders Loses Colorado WR to Big 12 Rival – Report

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffs just can’t seem to stop the bleeding. The offseason has only made the wounds worse after a terrible 3–9 season exposed cracks across the team. More than 30 players have already hit the portal. And now Colorado’s best wide receiver, Omarion Miller, has a new Big 12 home.

Matt Zenitz reported that Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller has committed to Arizona State. Miller was one of the most sought-after names in the portal, ranking as the No. 2 wide receiver and a top-10 overall transfer prospect.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound playmaker, Miller led Colorado in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this season despite instability around him, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors while producing 45 catches for 808 yards and eight scores in just 11 games.

What makes Miller’s move sting for Colorado and so valuable for ASU is the context behind his breakout season. After spending two seasons stuffed behind Travis Hunter, Miller finally emerged as the Buffaloes’ WR1 amid quarterback chaos and a midseason change in play-calling, yet still finished among the Big 12 leaders in yards per catch and contested grabs.

While Colorado struggles to stabilize its roster, ASU just patched the biggest hole in its offense this weekend. After already dipping into the portal to soften the blow of Jordyn Tyson’s departure to the NFL, the Sun Devils doubled down at WR room. Raiden Vines-Bright, a freshman from Washington, was added on Sunday. ASU has now stacked Miller with back-to-back portal wins at the position, reshaping a receiver room that suddenly looks dangerous again heading into the Big 12 grind.

