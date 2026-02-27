Deion Sanders Loses Hall of Famer from Colorado Staff After Making DC Announcement

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders squints into the sun prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_1187.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree441492

It’s been a rough week for Deion Sanders’ defensive staff in Boulder. Just days before Colorado opens its first of 15 spring practices on Monday, the Buffs have lost their second defensive coach this week. And this time, it’s Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp walking out the door.

As Brian Howell reported on February 26, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is no longer with Colorado. After two seasons with Deion Sanders, he is leaving to pursue other opportunities. The school confirmed the news in a prepared statement to BuffZone.

“CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes,” the statement read.

And just like that, the energetic, ready-to-work coach is gone. But to understand what this really means, you have to rewind to how the 53-year-old even got here in the first place.

Despite being a Super Bowl champion, a 7x Pro Bowler, and a Hall of Fame inductee in 2013, Warren Sapp had never coached before arriving in Boulder. Deion Sanders brought him in during the 2023 cycle, and by 2024 he was officially on staff as a graduate assistant working with the D-line. He had to jump through the academic and bureaucratic hoops to make it happen, including completing his degree. After getting the job, he admitted he became “addicted” to the routine of coaching and mentoring young players.

By last season, Warren Sapp was promoted to defensive pass rush coordinator whose job was to get to the QB. He leaned on the same five-step technique that made him a legend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, Colorado’s defense didn’t exactly thrive under this staff.

Colorado’s D-line was criticized for allowing too many rushing yards and not producing enough sacks. Sapp’s mission was to turn raw athletes like Ezra Christensen into productive disruptors but it never happened. In 2024, the Buffs allowed 23.1 points per game, sixth in the Big 12. In 2025, that number rose to 30.5. The pass rush never became the consistent threat it was supposed to be.

Last year, Warren Sapp worked alongside DL coach Domata Peko, who already left for the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month. Just on Wednesday, DC Robert Livingston also left for the Denver Broncos to reunite with Vance Joseph. As it is, the structure of Colorado’s defensive staff has been torn down in the first two months of 2026. Deion Sanders made a DC announcement by promoting LBs coach Chris Marve to DC.

Losing Warren Sapp comes with its stings. Colorado lost star power as the presence of Hall of Fame names on staff was a real recruiting pitch. One season ago, he seemed locked in with Deion Sanders to pursue championship titles. So what changed that he’s suddenly leaving?

Deion Sanders made a promotion that may have shifted the room

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders chose to promote Dante Carter to D-line coach as Peko’s replacement. The former HBCU player moved quickly after he played his last game in 2022. A year later in 2024, he joined Texas College as its D-line coach. Under his coaching, the NAIA program finished fourth nationally in sacks with 39 and led its conference. Colorado brought him in as a GA in March 2025.

If you connect the dots, with Carter now the full-time D-line coach and Chris Marve elevated to coordinator, the staff hierarchy shifted. Warren Sapp, who didn’t originally envision a long-term coaching career, may have seen the writing on the wall. It’s just speculation but the timing and situation is hard to ignore.

Where Warren Sapp goes next is anyone’s guess and whether he continues coaching is another open question. For now, what’s clear is that Colorado’s defensive staff has been reshaped in a hurry. Deion Sanders is trying to fix a unit that struggled against the run and lacked consistent pass-rush juice. And now they’re doing it without a Hall of Famer in the building.