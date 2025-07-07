Deion Sanders Maintains Loyalty to EA Sports Despite Snubbing College Football 26 Alongside Bill Belichick

EA Sports has pulled off a major flex this year by bringing back College Football 26 with a roster packed with real-life players and coaches. But in the sea of authenticity, two of the biggest names in football are nowhere to be found. Colorado’s Deion Sanders and North Carolina’s new head coach, Bill Belichick, have been replaced by fictional characters in the game, and fans noticed. The absence has sparked a flurry of debate, especially since Deion is no stranger to EA titles.

For those who forked out for the Deluxe Edition and dove in early, the shock was immediate. Sanders, who’s been a Madden staple and remains a playable icon in that series, is nowhere to be found in College Football 26. Instead, users will be rolling with “Kirk Patrick,” an A+ rated coach with East Texas roots. Over in Chapel Hill, “Hector Luna” takes Belichick’s place, bringing a 3-4 defense and a Central Florida recruiting pipeline. Sure, these stand-ins are flashy, but they’re not Prime or the Hoodie. The question is: why aren’t two of the sport’s most recognizable coaches in the game?

“No Deion Sanders or Bill Belichick among the real coaches in #CFB26, as expected,” tweeted Chris Vannini. “Belichick didn’t do Madden, either.” That tracks, considering Belichick has famously avoided being part of the NFL Coaches Association, which holds the licensing rights. EA couldn’t include him in Madden even if they wanted to. His absence here is just business as usual. But Sanders’ exclusion raises more eyebrows, since he has appeared in Madden and has embraced the spotlight like few others.

The key here is the opt-in process. EA Sports required individual agreements from each coach to appear in College Football 26, and Sanders simply didn’t sign on. That hasn’t stopped him from continuing to represent EA in other ways, though. He’s still a big part of Madden, and his legacy as “Prime Time” is very much alive in that universe. His absence from CFB26 isn’t a snub against the series. It’s just Deion doing Deion things. Which is ‘on his terms.’ As for Belichick, he’s never been a fan of this media dance. His presence in the early 2000s Madden was brief, and since then, he’s been a ghost in the gaming world.

QB rankings send shockwaves

The buzz surrounding College Football 26 was already white-hot, but the quarterback ratings from Elite College Football just threw fuel on the fire. With over 188,000 followers, the outlet’s early scoops have become gospel for fans of EA’s biggest sports titles, and this time, it’s the signal-callers stirring the pot. From returning veterans to hyped freshmen, the rumored numbers show a game willing to shake things up and spark debates from SEC lounges to Big Ten dorm rooms.

Leading the conversation is Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, who reportedly lands at a 92 overall, topping every quarterback in the game. Right behind him, Carson Beck and Sam Leavitt also crack the 91 mark, while rising names like Arch Manning and DJ Lagway both sit comfortably at 90. Those two might be unproven on paper, but EA’s dev team clearly sees the trajectory and fans do too. Meanwhile, Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit of the 2025 class, lands at an 81 overall, leaving fans split. Is EA downplaying the freshman curve or just lighting a fire under college football’s next big thing?

These ratings leak right into the heart of EA’s reboot strategy: blend realism with hype, and let fans feel the tension of what’s next. Whether you’re rolling with a seasoned vet like Klubnik or betting on a breakout freshman like Underwood, the variety in these ratings promises chaos, competition, and plenty of controller-throwing drama.