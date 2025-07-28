Deion Sanders Makes a Desperate Plea to America After Losing 25 Pounds to Cancer

Man, didn’t your heart just drop listening Deion Sanders and his admission about cancer? The Colorado head coach shared the distressing development in a press conference, finally clearing the air about his sudden departure from Boulder. But despite the serious blow, Coach Prime is keeping that fighter spirit alive. He made an impassioned plea to his fans after going through this immensely troubling time.

Coach Prime addressed the press on July 28, baring it all about his abrupt disappearance. He received a cancer diagnosis some months ago, and Deion Sanders was suddenly staring at a dark, dark future. While undergoing a procedure for some other issues, it was revealed that his bladder had a tumor. That discovery sprang everyone into action. Dr. Janet Kukreja, who treated Coach Prime, said that he underwent another procedure to remove the bladder and the cancerous tumor.

Sanders has a good outlook for now, Kukreja confirmed, and that he is “cured.” But an ordeal like that will shake anybody, sending them to a panic. “Please get yourself checked up. Get checked up. It could’ve been a whole other gathering if I hadn’t,” Coach Prime warned. That alone shows how scared the Sanders clan was, already thinking of the worst. Deion Sanders also scarily lost 25 pounds, he said.

AD

The cancer diagnosis must’ve rocked through Coach Prime’s world. In May, Deion Sanders had already drafted a will, heartbreakingly planning for a dark event. “It’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here,” he said in a video on his Instagram, absolutely shook as he tried to talk about his ailment. But we know Deion Sanders is a fighter. Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to the legend.