Deion Sanders Makes Big Move to Keep GF Karrueche Happy After Honest Confession

Deion Sanders has spent the offseason rebuilding his Colorado roster. However, that doesn’t mean that Coach Prime has taken his eye off his personal life. He’s also been busy building a future with girlfriend Karrueche Tran, culminating in a move that solidifies their much-talked-about relationship.

Coach Prime is reportedly buying a home in St. Croix, signaling a new chapter for the couple. An X account shared the news while posting a 28-second video of the couple in a waterfront house.

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This report followed a video on the Well Off Media YouTube channel, featuring Deion Sanders Jr. and his father at a charity golf tournament. Then, Deion Sanders Jr. announced the family’s search for a house on the island.

“We’re in St. Croix, and what we’re about to do today is stop by this golf tournament for a man I love—an extraordinary man that I support,” Sanders said in the video. “And then we’re going to look for me. Yeah, we’re looking for a family crib on the island.”

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The new purchase aligns so much with Deion Sanders’ new disposition towards life after his cancer battle. Sanders lost about 25 pounds while he was being treated for a high-grade, non-muscle-invasive tumor that eventually involved a robot-assisted surgery to remove his bladder. And ever since his recovery, he has been on a mission to live his best life.

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“When I went through what I went through last year, with the cancer, it triggered something in me that said, ‘start living. I gotta start enjoying life; that’s what God has whispered to me.”

Just two years ago, Deion Sanders moved to a new home in the Mountains of Colorado. The home was a gift to him from his sons, Shilo, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. The mansion, which includes an outdoor pool, an indoor movie theater, and a wine cellar, was bought to ensure the coach moved closer to Colorado’s campus.

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“My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this,” the Buffaloes’ head coach said in the video that was posted on his son’s Youtube channel. “That’s unbelievable. It almost provokes a tear.”

His Colorado home does not in any way hinder the purchase of a new home, as both homes serve different purposes. Besides, one was gotten by his sons, while this one has his love story with Tran written all over it. Just recently, the Hall of Famer praised his partner, showing his affection through both words and actions.

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“She’s sweet as sugar. You make sure I got what I need, I got what I want, and I’m straight. I love how you love & support those around you, and you always want to involve your people,” Deion Sanders said about Tran.

Coach Prime discloses what he loves best about Karrueche Tran

While many hold on to the 21-year age difference between Coach Prime and his girlfriend, the couple continues to grow stronger with time. They are quickly emerging as a popular celebrity couple nationwide.

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Coach Prime, in an interview, was asked what he “loves most” about Tran. Despite the fact that she has “so many other desirable things,” Coach Sanders picked her inward qualities above all else: “honesty of heart and soul.”

Sanders has consistently and publicly credited Tran for her unwavering support during his cancer battle, viewing her presence as proof of her genuine love. To him, her presence during his crisis seemed proof to the naysayers that her love for him is true. And he has never been silent about it.

“She was there,” Coach Prime said. “She held me down. She kept me upright. She kept me straight. Kept me positive,” he recalls, adding, “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing.”